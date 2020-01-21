During Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings against the Senate, it took less than two hours for a member of President Donald Trump’s defense team to tell a complete lie.

The White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, initially complained about the House Democrats’ procedure to interview witnesses as part of the impeachment investigation. “The trial took place in the basement of the House of Representatives,” said Cipollone. Then he added: “Not even Republican colleagues from (the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam) Schiff were allowed into the SCIF” – the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, where the interviews took place.

There are several problems with this narrative. On the one hand, closed door interviews are routine for sensitive congress probes. More importantly, however, many Republicans attended the closed-door meetings. They sat on the three committees that led the indictment. The trick of dozens of Republicans who vocally claimed otherwise was a clear attempt to distract attention from the bombing statements.

Cipollone got past these truths on Tuesday to re-examine Trump’s longstanding claim that the impeachment process had been rigged from the start. It was a clear signal that Trump’s lawyers had no intention of going to solemn trial against them, but to transform C-Span into Fox News.

Fact check: “Not even Ship’s Republican colleagues were allowed to go to the SCIF.”

1. Public interviews are routine for sensitive congress probes

2. Republicans attended the meetings

