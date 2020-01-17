It's always sunny in Philadelphia Glenn Howerton laughs at Joe Goldberg's comparison

Glenn Howerton has a “proof” that he is not Joe Goldberg (Photos: Getty)

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia Glenn Howerton has laughed at the similarities with You Gold Joeberg.

The 43-year-old actor plays Dennis Reynolds in the sitcom, with his creepy character (slightly unfair) compared to super stalker Penn Badgley in the Netflix drama.

Social networks have been flooded with fans who point out the similarities between the two characters, which is a bit unfair because we are pretty sure Dennis would never catch someone in a glass cage.

Actually, thinking about it …

It doesn’t help that Joe basically uses the D.E.N.N.I.S system in an attempt to seduce his victims.

And it turns out that Glenn has seen all the memes and has taken a moment from himself and Penn in an attempt to crush the comparisons.

“Proof that @pennbadgley and I are not the same person,” he captioned.

Unfortunately, this did not work, as many fans quickly suggested that there were Photoshop tricks.

Comedian Anders Holm responded quickly with: “CGI …”, while a fan said: “I don’t trust this …”.

“Plenn Badgerton,” a follower replied, and one added: “Dennis walked so Joe could run.”

Dennis is still as horrible as ever before the new series (Image: FX)

They have a point …

Season 14 of Always Sunny began late last year, with the gang back in Paddy’s pub after a while off our screens.

More: TV



And UK viewers don’t have to wait long for Glenn and company, and the show will hit Netflix on January 19.

Cue Joe Goldberg watching closely with a notebook and pen for more advice …

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia season 14 falls on Netflix UK on January 19.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Sainsbury hilariously casts shadow on Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection for stealing her style

MORE: Channing Tatum looks soft as he attends the opening of the Magic Mike in Berlin in the middle of Jessie J’s “meeting”