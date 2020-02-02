Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 2: It has been a few last months full of events for Saif Ali Khan. After Sacred Games 2, Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is back with a custom-made paper for him and is getting the love he deserves for the same.

When colliding with Happy Hardy And Heer of Himesh Reshammiya and a couple of Hollywood movies, Jawaani Jaaneman was the only notable Bollywood movie that premiered this week. We also saw Gul Makai, but that was also not well received by critics or the public.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 2: It’s a “Ole Ole” moment for Saif Ali Khan Starter

The first day, the film got an almost decent figure of Rs 3.24 million. However, this was better than the previous recent solo films by Saif Ali Khan, but still, it needs much more than this. A jump was expected on the second day and the film has marked one.

The movie has won around 4.55 crore on day 2 at the box office. It is a good jump and the film is aware of what is expected of it. A new leap on Sunday and stable weekdays are Jawaani Jaaneman’s next goals. The film is now in the grand total of 7.79 rupees.

Trends

This story is about a man who accepts his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. Many people are wrong to be a father and create children who need therapy, who need friendship and who need all kinds of things to solve their problems because they are not ready to be responsible parents. In the movie, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not great, and that life alone is the way to go, “Saif said at a recent event while talking about the movie.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the launch of Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled for January 31. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!