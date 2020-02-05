The Kapil Sharma Show brings a dose of laughter every weekend with our favorite celebrities adorning the show. Last week, Panga’s team, including Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, appeared and made some funny statements. What currently attracts attention is an uncensored video in which Badhaai Ho’s actress is talking about not having enough bo * bs to play the role of Pamela Anderson of Baywatch.

The creators of the Kapil Sharma comedy show have shared an uncensored video in which Panga’s team had a gala on the show. Among other things, host Kapil Sharma asked Neena Gupta that there were rumors that she wanted to play the role of Pamela Anderson of the Hollywood series Baywatch. To this, she replied: “Arey itne big b * obs nahi hai na, kaha se lau”. This led the entire crowd to divisions.

The Kapil Sharma Show UNCENSORED: “Itne Big Bo * bs Nahi Hai”, Neena Gupta on the role of Pamela Anderson in Baywatch

In addition, when Kapil asked Neena if she could give any “vegetarian” answer to be transmitted to the air, she replied: “Aap vegetarian asks bhi toh pucho.” Pamela wala asks vegetables nahi ho sakta ”

Watch the viral video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPl6mvm9CVE [/ embed]

Meanwhile, Panga, which premiered on January 24 and witnessed a box office crash with Street Dancer 3D, ended up being a disappointing affair at the box office. From its first day at the box office, the film only attracted the niche audience and faced the wrath of multiple releases, including the successful Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Panga is a sports drama, which witnesses Kangana Ranaut in the character of Jaya, a kabaddi champion who returns in the sport at the age of 32 after marriage and motherhood.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!