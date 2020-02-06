Item believed to be the last to be touched by Jesse has been stolen | News

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – It is said that this is the last thing that Jesse James saw before he was shot. Now a piece of history has disappeared in the hands of someone who stole it.

Thursday Abigael Jaymes of KCTV5 went to Jesse James’ house in St. Joseph to learn more about a piece of history that disappeared on January 31 of this year.

He was one of America’s most famous criminals, now deprived of what he thinks is his own. It is a sign with the text “God bless our house” and could be seen in a specific direction.

“We think this was the last item Jesse James owned before he fell dead,” said museum director Gary Chilcote.

As legend says, Jesse James stood on a chair to straighten the plate when fellow gang member Robert Ford shot him in the back of the head on April 3, 1882.

But why someone would take that piece of history goes beyond the minds of different people who live in St. Joseph.

“It’s just crazy,” said Craig Goad. “It just seems crazy to me. Why would anyone want to steal something like that? “

“I think it’s terrible that someone would do something like that,” said Phyllis Breckenridge.

According to Chilcote, the burglar climbed through a window. “He tore the screen and broke the glass,” he said. “That is 12 centimeters by 24 centimeters, and he climbed through it, both coming in and out.”

The burglar broke a glass case upon entering. First he stole several other items, including photos and a Bible that Jesse’s mother gave him.

This is not the first time a burglar has arrived. The gun that was used to kill the same gun as Jesse was stolen from the museum in 1983. The police found that burglar within two hours.

Now it is an item of national significance.

“Jesse James is someone that people from all over the world learn about and this is the last item we know we think Jesse really did,” Chilcote said.

The item is made with intricate details. “It was embroidered with colored thread,” Chilcote said. “Red and white thread, and a few other colors. It was quite a chic item. “

A chic item that many hope it finds its way back to where it belongs. “I hope they find the person who did this,” Breckenridge said.

Chilcote believes that this was someone who has visited the museum before. The St. Joseph police have collected DNA and tested fingerprints.

