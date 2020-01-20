Italy's Salvini dares to choose the legislature to bring him to justice

ROME – Italy’s right-wing opposition leader, Matteo Salvini, dares to vote against other senators to bring him to court for alleged kidnapping for having held migrants on a lifeboat for days last year as interior minister.

The Senate Commission on Parliamentary Immunity meets late Monday to make a decision. Regardless of the outcome of this decision, immunity can only be lifted when the entire Senate voted in February.

Italy’s ruling center-left parties fear that Salvini will exploit any waiver of his immunity for sympathy in a regional election on January 26, in which he hopes his anti-migrant league party will triumph.

Salvini said he was Italy’s interior minister when he refused to allow the Gregoretti coastguard ship to land 131 rescued migrants ashore in Sicily in July 2019 for six days.

The public prosecutor in Sicily examined him for the alleged kidnapping and then decided to close the case. Another judicial authority, the Ministerial Tribunal, which is responsible for the treatment of suspected crimes by government officials, is planning to act.

Salvini urged League members on the Senate Commission on Sunday to waive his immunity so that all of Italy could judge his actions through a trial.

Coalition parties in Premier Giuseppe Contes last week unsuccessfully tried to postpone the vote until after the regional elections.

If the Democrats, a major government party, lose to the right league during the vote in Reggio Emilia, a longstanding stronghold of the left, Salvini is likely to resume his press for an early national election.

