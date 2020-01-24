Italy threatens Facebook with new fine for selling user data

Facebook has repeatedly stated that it does not sell user data

The Italian Competition Authority has warned that Facebook will have to pay an additional fine of five million euros ($ 5.5 million) for continuing to sell users’ data without informing them.

The non-compliance process by Italy’s AGCM consumer and supervisory authority follows a € 5m fine against the social media giant in November 2018 for failing to give users information on how the data they provide will be harvested for commercial purposes.

Facebook also did not publish a “correction statement” about its commercial practices on the homepage and its implementation, the authority said in a statement Friday.

The company has dismissed the claim that it “is free and will be forever” but users “continue to be uninformed by the company, directly and indirectly, about the collection and use of their data for compensation purposes”.

The company recently faced a barrage of criticism recently for misusing user data to influence elections amid growing calls for the company to be run by Mark Zuckerberg.

