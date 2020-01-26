Italians vote in 2 regions; Salvini's eyes return to power

ROME – Right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini calls on Italians voting in two regions to use their ballots to help his anti-migrant party return to national power.

The elections began on Sunday morning in Emilia-Romagna, a northern region in which the left has held power for decades, and in Calabria in the south, a region where the Salvini League was once deemed unproductive but is now gaining ground want.

The results of the governor and regional legislature vote expected early Monday could shake the controversial Italian central government in Rome.

Salvini calls for an early election to the end of the coalition government from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose junior partners are the center-left Democrats. Left forces have ruled Emilia-Romagna for decades, and a loss there could weaken the Democratic Party’s influence on the Conte government.

The leading party in the Conte government is the populist 5-star movement, which has been plagued by fighting and clashes.

Salvini said in a Facebook post to the Italians when they wanted to vote to “liberate these splendid regions from the Democrats” and then “liberate the whole country”.

Salvini, who had taken a hard line against immigration in Conte’s previous government, lost his job and his right-wing party lost its place in government last year when the league leader tore off his support for a failed offer for an early election. Conte then formed a government with the Democrats.

