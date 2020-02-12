Italian Senate to decide if the immunity of Salvini is waived

ROME – The Italian senate decides on Wednesday if he wants to persuade former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini – as he claims – because he claimed to have taken migrants hostage on board a coastguard ship for days instead of having them disembarked immediately in Sicily last summer.

Salvini, a senator, says that lifting his immunity and trial for alleged kidnapping amounts to defending Italy against illegal migrants, blaming the opposition leader for crime and taking Italian jobs.

The result of the Senate vote is expected on Wednesday evening. With the Salvini party and the opposition allies, the motion was able to pass, leaving him open to trial. Each conviction can entail a prison sentence of six months to 15 years.

Last month, fellow senators from Salvini’s right-wing League party voted, following the wishes of their leader, in a senate committee for the waiver of immunity.

Prosecutors in Sicily had investigated Salvini for alleged kidnapping because they had kept the 131 rescued migrants aboard the Gregoretti, an Italian coastguard ship, for six days in July 2019. That drama was one of the many setbacks in the Mediterranean, while Salvini acted against rescue vessels of migrants as Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s first government.

Ultimately, the prosecutors suspended the case. But another court, the Tribunal of Ministers, decided to go ahead.

The Salvini League is now in opposition after he withdrew his party from Conte’s government in August in a failed bid for an early election.

Coming to the defense of Salvin in the Senate debate Wednesday was a fellow opposition leader of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party. “Italians are on Salvini’s side” for trying to stop illegal immigration, “said Senator Daniela Santanche.

Polls have tagged Salvini as one of Italy’s most popular leaders.

League Senator Erika Stefani opened the debate by insisting that the government of Conte Salvini had shared and facilitated harsh action against migrants rescued at sea from Libyan trader’s boats.

