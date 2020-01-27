Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, has said he is willing to testify against her as part of the legal action that Meghan is taking against specific tabloid stories about her relationship with him.

In an interview with The Sun, the first since Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were moving away from royal duties, Thomas said he would testify against “the things that have been said about me” in relation to a letter allegedly illegally published by the Daily Mail.

He said: “When Meghan and I finish together in a courtroom, it will be quite impressive for everyone.

“It will be emotional. I don’t know how we will both accept it, “he said, adding that” everything will come to light “in court.

“This is my fault, so I have to defend myself. It is a matter of responsibility. Maybe it’s because I was a Boy Scout. “

Thomas is the principal witness of the Associated Newspapers, owner of Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, who are being sued by the duchess for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Law.

The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline published excerpts from a “private and confidential” letter that Meghan sent to her father about her rift in February last year.

Meghan’s lawyers claim that the “true feeling” of the letter was his concern for his father’s welfare and his exploitation by the tabloids he should stop talking to.

The law firm Schillings also claimed that the part of the letter that was printed by mail on Sunday “intentionally distorted or manipulated” its context to represent the duchess “negatively.”

An excerpt from Meghan’s letter said: “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces.

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Let us live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. “

Thomas told The Sun: “Everything has to come out when you go to court. That means all your phone records, as well as mine. And I don’t think she wants that to happen.

The lawyers of the publishing house accused the duchess of being more concerned about the “unflattering” effect of the extracts of published letters than about any violation of her data protection rights.

In court documents, the editor also argues that an article in US People was sanctioned by the duchess and its effect “was to suggest that Mr. Markle has made false claims about his dealings with his daughter and that he was completely guilty of not attend the royal wedding and for the distancing between him and the plaintiff. “

Thomas gave Mail’s access to his daughter’s letter after a US People article was published in which five anonymous people who claimed to be Meghan’s “best friends” talked about their relationship with Meghan.

A friend said: “They never called him; he has never sent text messages. It’s very painful, because Meg was always very obedient. I think she will always feel really devastated by what she has done.”

Thomas said he went to the mail on Sunday because “he wanted to defend me from what those five people said.”

He added: “I think Meghan had a very important role in it.” Now it is my obligation to appear and present evidence. “

It is believed that the letter that Meghan sent to her father was the last communication between the couple, after their relationship broke down completely in the week of their wedding with Harry in May 2018.

