Tanhaji Box Office: There is no stop for Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior as the 3rd Saturday witnessed a huge leap and reached a huge number 212,35 crores, Now he became Ajay’s highest-win film as he surpassed Golmaal again.

After 16 days of theatrical run, Tanhaji gathered 212,35 crores and in the Koimoi All Time Grossers list (Top 100 Bollywood Grossers), the drama period has gone past the lifelong collections of Happy New Year (205 crores) Shah Rukh Khan (205 crores), Golmaal Again (205,72 crores) Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4206 crores), Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat (209,36 crores).

In a few days, Tanhaji is expected to take over the highest gross amount of Chennai Express Shah Rukh Khan on the list.

Directed by Om Rauta, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, released on January 10, 2020. Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny are also featured in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is above the moon, with his latest version of “Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior” entering the casino with the Rs 200 club. He says the role will decline as one of his best.

He said, “I’m glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you Ajay for this big part that will go down as one of my best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memories of Subedara Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”, Writes IANS.

