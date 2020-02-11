The filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is prepared to present a short film entitled “Pinni”, and is completely amazed by veteran actress Neena Gupta, who plays the lead role in the project.

“It was a great learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actress. She has been in the industry for so long and it feels amazing to see the kind of roles she has done in her career. And now she has contributed more to Sudha’s character in my movie ‘Pinni‘, ”said Tahira.

Tahira shared the movie poster on her Instagram account, where Neena Gupta is seen standing in front of boxes full of pinni (a popular Punjabi candy).

“My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter and sweet calories. There has been a 2-year gap between these two, but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me it was a better proposal and I agree, “Tahira added.

Pinni will be out on February 19.

