“It took a long time”: Bill to extend fire brigade cancer coverage bypasses Va House and Senate

RICHMOND, VA. (WAVY) – Firefighters across the Commonwealth may soon have the cancer coverage they have been asking for, long after.

This week, both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly passed laws amending the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act to include several cancers, including the brain, colon, and testes, on the list of suspected work-related illnesses.

In addition, a fireman would no longer need to know exactly which carcinogens they were exposed to in order to receive cancer cover.

Both laws were adopted unanimously. A major departure from the past few years when the Virginia Municipal League was firmly against the bill, leading the increased costs that could arise for local governments.

“They haven’t even worked this year to fight back after JLARC revealed how bad the system really was,” said Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s study published last month found that “requirements to identify cancer suspicions are unduly stressful and are not supported by science”.

“It should never have been done the way it was,” said Gonano. “It took a long time.”

A 2013 government study supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that firefighters are twice as likely to get testicular cancer. There is an increased risk of multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, skin and prostate cancer.

“This gives the worker at least a chance to protect himself against one of the 10 types of cancer mentioned,” said Ganono.

At least one of the bills must be handed over from the opposite chamber before going to the governor’s desk.

