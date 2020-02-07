It needs more time at the forge

If the user reviews are to be believed, Warcraft 3: Reforged is the worst game that exists. Is it all hyperbole, or are there critical issues that need to be addressed?

Title: Warcraft 3: Reforged

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

publishers: Blizzard Entertainment

platforms: Windows (version reviewed)

Publication date: January 28, 2020

The release of Warcraft 3 in 2002 ultimately changed the world. The modified game editor produced the MOBA genre, which today far surpasses the humble real-time strategy game in terms of market share, e-sports and pure popularity. As a result, Blizzard’s willingness to return to its roots came as a pleasant surprise to many. Warcraft 3: Reforged’s announcement at Blizzcon 2018 appealed to the small but passionate community that still plays the classic title, returning fans and new ones like me.

Finding the balance between those three target groups is a difficult matter, and it is ultimately the fall of Reforged. A quick look at the 0.5 Metacritic user score shows that it is the lowest with more than 21,000 reviews. After having spent countless hours with the campaign and multiplayer of the game, it is difficult to subscribe to such a low ranking, but it is also clear that this is not the “complete redesigned” blizzard that is still being promoted.

As a new player, the launch of Reforged did not raise any major alarm bells for the first time. The main menu has been given a new coat of paint and the support for modern resolutions is a huge plus. I was lucky to prevent all reported campaign errors and performance / matchmaking issues and have not encountered any since.

Graphically there is also a lot to like. There is an argument for a small loss of the original style, but from a purely faithful point of view, it is hard to claim that Reforged is a downgrade. The character models move away from the single-digit polygons seen in the classic to detailed and expressive units, the most important of which sometimes looks a bit sticky. Without the nostalgic glasses of childhood this seems like a definitive upgrade, but with that said, it’s also not as great as I expected.

The main improvements to character models do not seem to have extended to the rest of the game. Crates, for example, still have muddy textures of low quality. Environmental structures are comparable to classical, but sharper, creating a small mismatch. Units are much closer to the modern World of Warcraft style, while land and buildings are firmly rooted in the past. The ground also lacks a sense of depth, due to the lack of strong environmental occlusion and shadow.

Moreover, animations feel just as awkward as the original, with a bit of slippery and the feeling that characters glide a little over the floor. Thanks to changes towards the end of beta, the game is also very oversaturated – so much so that I had to lower my monitor values ​​while I was playing.

Still, Blizzard brought about a major graphic improvement and it is generally clearly better. If you don’t like it, there is always a switch to go back to classic graphics, which also switches the user interface back in the game.

Unfortunately, this also shows how little the interface between versions has changed. The updated user interface promised on the Reforged store page only extends to menu and resolution. Although early previews of the game showed a smaller, less intrusive in-game interface, which was dropped during development. Whether it was to appease a part of the classical audience, or because of a lack of resources, we will probably never know. The end result is that it takes up an awkward amount of the screen and looks stupid in the middle of an ultra-wide monitor.

The pros and cons of Warcraft 3’s underlying gameplay also remain largely the same. In this case, Blizzard seems to have adopted the philosophy “If it is not broken, do not make it” as an extension of his efforts to preserve the original feeling.

This means that the campaign is still the excellent experience it was eighteen years ago. Although drastic changes were initially planned to bring the game into line with modern history, most of them have been modified, with changes to the layout of some cities and character names here and there.

For the unknown, the core of the gameplay loop is building your base station while trying to reach a goal, whether it’s saving your allies or surviving until a timer expires. Within that, there is a certain amount of freedom, with a few side missions scattered around the map and rewards such as hero items for those who find time to explore. If you’re new to Warcraft or the genre, this simplicity makes it an excellent place to step in, the stubborn linear story that binds the experience together.

Still, I can’t help but think that Reforged could have done with a number of improvements in quality of life. There are aspects that are clearly remnants of old limitations, such as the ability to select only a small number of units at a time. To control a large army, you have to drag boxes around them several times to make them all move. This can be a certain annoyance when, for example, you try to heal units with your hero, because the main user interface window only shows the health of the units that you have selected.

Similarly, changing key bindings is a legacy until decades ago. If you want something that goes beyond the “Grid” or “Classic” preset, you must manually navigate to your documents and scroll through a long list to adjust them as desired. These are things that cannot really be excused under the banner of maintaining the original feeling and just feeling rushed or lazy.

The same applies somewhat to the cut-scenes in the game. If you have followed gaming news in recent days, you will have seen the controversy about the differences between the cinematics at Blizzcon and what is present in the game today.

Apart from a few exceptions, pre-rendered cut-scenes are the same as the original game, albeit with some scaling up. In the meantime, in-game ones use the new character models, but close the cinematic perspectives we saw in demo recordings for those based on classical, with a few new interactions thrown in. In essence, the promise of “more than 4 hours of new movies” does quite well.

In a recent statement, Blizzard solved this problem and said it decided to keep the original cut-scenes in the game because it did not want to deviate too far from the original game. That is indeed what it (silently) talked about at Blizzcon 2019, but the logic makes no sense to me. What we have is a mix of new and old assets, with some adjustments to both film and missions. The end result moves away from the original feeling and breaks immersion, creating a situation of both worlds. Furthermore, the company still advertises with the updated work-in-cut cut-scenes on its site.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICMpPrg77g0 (/ embed)

Despite these problems, I must emphasize that for the first time I enjoyed playing via Warcraft 3. It’s too easy on the normal difficulty setting, but there are some exciting moments and challenges here and there. The excellent stories tell the somewhat repetitive gameplay, and the decision to keep the original corny voice gives it the nostalgic feeling that Blizzard was probably looking for with its in-game cut-scenes.

Improvements to the editor must also ensure that this game is alive long after the final sale date. In addition to improved skill-based matchmaking, players can benefit from a better world editor and extensive scripting support for custom game modes. In addition to the timetable available at the launch, we will certainly see new and innovative concepts appearing in the future. With at least 30-40 hours of campaigning to experience, I think most new players would enjoy Reforged at the base price, although $ 30 can be a bit steep for returning players.

Unfortunately, however, this is where the conversation comes back into balance. Activision-Blizzard has cited the need to satisfy its classical audience and at the same time remove some of the things they love. Warcraft III: Reforged lacks a multitude of features that were present in the original game, from a ranked ladder to profile statistics, chat assignments, custom campaigns, leaderboards and automated tournaments. All of these were highly appreciated by the community.

The lack of some of these features at the launch was again discussed in a long-term in-depth panel. In its recent statement, the development team said the plan was always to launch leaderboards and clans in a large patch after release. Personally, I think that a remaster should at least start with the same functions as the original. It should not be a downgrade in any way.

Blizzard also says that it will not re-introduce tournaments and the rules of Reign of Chaos. According to the company, they didn’t see a high level of play in the original, so it cut them in mid-2019. Fans say, however, that the lack of use was due to problems with the outdated matchmaking system, indicating that it might be a better move for Blizzard to improve these functions instead of completely removing them.

In addition to all this, the changes break existing custom games that have been in use for decades due to changes in textures and other elements. A renewed policy also means that Blizzard owns the rights to new ones that you create, so that you are unable to create your own Dota 2.

If it were possible to completely ignore the new client and just play classical, this would not be a problem. In an attempt to match both target groups, however, the new client is the only old player who has access. The only difference between versions is now whether you can flip that “Classic” switch in the menu.

This gross error makes it clear why the game has been rated so poorly by users. There is no way back to the old functions and the revision has made insufficient improvements in other areas to justify their removal. The price-quality ratio is largely for players who have not yet experienced the original campaign, but customer bundling has had a negative impact on users who have not even bought the remaster.

Basically, Warcraft 3: Reforged is an upgrade in graphics and editor capabilities, but it is missing in most other areas. It’s nice to have for a new, naive player, but a good reforge doesn’t produce a nice piece of metal with chunks broken in. The title fails to find a coherent harmony between new and old, and that makes it just a bad effort and an unconvincing remaster.

Warcraft 3: Reforged has value for the new or returning player, but punishes his loyal fans in the process. With so many features cut at the launch, it’s hard to tell if this is even the best version of the game and the choice between versions has been removed. Blizzard has quietly failed to deliver many of the features it announced during the 2018 convention and has not really met the criteria enough to call the game “re-imagined.”

A copy of this game has been provided to App Trigger for the purpose of this review. All scores are ranked from 10, with increments of .5. Click here for more information about our assessment policy.