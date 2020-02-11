Simone, the WWE daughter turned Hollywood champion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is following in her footsteps to become a professional fighter.

On February 10, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) announced that Simone Johnson had begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dwayne Johnson on his daughter Simone Johnson The legacy with WWE training continues: “It means the world to me”

In a statement published for WWE, the aspiring 18-year-old fighter said: “It means the world to me. Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to the fight is really special to me and I am grateful to have the opportunity, not just to fight, but to continue that legacy. “

Dwayne’s daughter with her ex-wife Dany García also went to her Instagram account to share her enthusiasm for the start of her training.

“For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said” this will be my life someday “, this is for you. I am humble, grateful and ready to work. Let’s do this,” he wrote next to a photo of her wearing the shirt of the Performance Center.

Her mother, Dany, congratulated her by uploading a video tribute.

Meanwhile, Dwayne shared a photograph of him hugging the teenager with a note that said: “Dreams are not just for dreamers. Congratulations to my No. 1, Simone Johnson, for officially signing his wrestling contract with @wwe @ wwenxt and on his way to become the first athlete of the 4th generation of WWE. ” He continued: “Take our last name with pride, but your path is always yours to create, win and possess. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

He also praised Simone at the beginning of his process to become a WWE superstar, was WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Simone is also the great-granddaughter of “Great Chief” Peter Maivia and the granddaughter of Rocky Johnson. Both men were WWE Hall of Famers.

