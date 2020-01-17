Not long ago, traveling to another city usually meant choosing a hotel to stay overnight. But Airbnb has made it the fashion to stay in people’s luxury villas, downtown condos, rustic cottages, and a number of accommodations that are unique in the world.

The concept of renting houses is not new; Vacation Rentals By Owner, or VRBO for short, has been around since 1995. But technology has advanced considerably, and the rotation of the Airbnb start-up on the idea has generalized it – threatening traditional hotel stays. (Airbnb cut hotel profits by up to 3.7% in 2014, according to research by researchers at Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management.) In response, some hotel companies have focused on making traditional stays more attractive, by strengthening loyalty programs and incentives.

But Marriott decided not to try to beat Airbnb. It joins them.

In April 2019, the company unveiled its Homes & Villas program, which now offers 5,000 “premium and luxury homes” for rent in 190 locations around the world. It was a marked departure for the company, which has been offering hotel rooms for almost 100 years. But Marriott says the move didn’t sound like a risk; rather, it is a natural extension of its core business.

“It’s part of the sharing economy – bikes, scooters and homes,” Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott’s global business manager, told CNN Business. “The rental of houses and guesthouses has been around for decades, so the central idea itself is not so new. The new part is made up of technology platforms that make it available to consumers at large scale, it is therefore democratized and affordable.

Yet, as the largest hotel chain in the world, Marriott has achieved success through its traditional hotel business. But the company and Linnartz are moving the brand out of its comfort zone to evolve over time – and they do it faster than most.

“An ecosystem” of varied accommodation options

Marriott had been following the home rental trend for several years when Linnartz ran a pilot program in Europe in 2018 that would become the predecessor to Homes & Villas.

The company interviewed its most loyal customers and found that 30% had used a house rental in the past year – often for specific use cases like bachelor parties and family reunions , for which whole houses are more suitable than hotel rooms.

“Nine times out of ten, this person rented (a house) for completely different purposes, and they got it from someone else,” said Linnartz. “We actually believe that it is complementary and additive to our core business.”

Through its pilot program, Marriott has found that customers spend an average of five or more nights renting homes – more than triple the average stay of 1.5 nights at one of its hotels. This success has dispelled any internal concern that Homes & Villas could cannibalize Marriott’s core business. “Since the (internal) people had questions, the pilot put everyone at ease that it resonated with consumers,” said Linnartz.

Homes & Villas is helping Marriott create an “ecosystem” of varied options, Mark Blutstein, research analyst at Phocuswright, a hotel market research firm, told CNN. In other words, customers visiting the Marriott site who are open to different types of accommodation do not need to leave for competitors like Airbnb or Booking.com; they can simply go to the Marriott.com Homes & Villas web page.

“Our research shows that consumers are just saying,” I need a place to stay, “said Blutstein. “They are open to both (hotels and house rentals), and Marriott benefits.”

Linnartz has long exploited the sentiment of hotel consumers. She started her career at Hilton and her tenure at Marriott started in 1997 when she joined the company as a financial analyst. She has regularly climbed the Marriott ranks in a wide range of positions, including SVP Sales and Global Head of Sales and Revenue Management. She has always been focused on harnessing technology and trends, she says, which she sees as the key to a successful business through the inevitable changes in consumer behavior.

Focus on millennial trends and luxury spaces

Three in 10 travelers booked a private rental in 2018, according to a survey by Phocuswright, asking travelers about their accommodation preferences.

Conventional wisdom might assume that millennials are the main drivers of the trend, but Phocuswright has found that “demographics are changing.” In previous years, it was the 25 to 34 age group that was most likely to book house rentals, but in 2018, 24 groups took the lead, with 44%.

And don’t count baby boomers: around 23% of travelers aged 55 to 64 booked a home stay in 2018, compared to 21% in 2017.

“Millennials are the reason Airbnb in particular took off, but there is interest across age groups for reasons ranging from price to space and more,” said Blutstein. “Renting houses can really offer unique locations, whether it’s the accommodation itself or an area where there are no hotels due to zoning rules.”

In the case of Marriott, about 80 of the 190 locations of Homes & Villas are locations where the company does not operate a hotel, said Linnartz. “They’re in places like Big Sky, Montana or small towns in Italy where we don’t have homes – or very exotic, maybe a little off the beaten track.”

But there are no hippie yurts or “rustic” draft huts here: Marriott sets itself apart from Airbnb by playing only in “premium and luxury space,” Linnartz noted.

Rental spaces for homes and villas must include high-level amenities, including high-end bath accessories, luxury linens, fluffy white towels, washers and dryers, high-speed Wi-Fi, and Moreover. Marriott works only with professional hotel management companies, or HMCs, that manage properties on behalf of the owners.

Build loyalty through various accommodations

Partly in response to the Airbnb competition, many hoteliers are softening their loyalty programs – making it easier to rate free nights or redeem points for unique experiences. The strategy is bearing fruit: 72% of travelers were members of a hotel loyalty program in 2018, the highest level in five years, according to the Phocuswright survey.

About 90% of house and villa renters are members of Marriott’s Bonvoy travel program, Linnartz revealed. Among other benefits, the service allows members to redeem points for experiences such as “Hamilton” tickets, VIP seats at sporting events and food tours.

“I don’t think the two are mutually exclusive; we invest a ton in our core business,” said Linnartz. “In the end, the reason we are allowed to play in these other spaces is the strength of this nucleus. “

Marriott has the ability to “play” and experiment, said Blutstein, analyst at Phocuswright.

“They will want to make a profit on (Homes & Villas), of course, but for the time being, service (is) more value,” said Blutstein. “It will be interesting to see if they add supply over time and what type of supply.”

Marriott is indeed fully engaged in this space, said Linnartz.

“I don’t think renting homes is a fashion because it has been around for decades,” she said. “But they are something that will evolve, grow and change, and we are delighted.”