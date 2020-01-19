Boris Johnson has been accused of making absurd claims about the crucial summit on climate change that the United Kingdom will organize this year, after apparently misunderstanding what it can achieve.

Green activists have reacted with bewilderment and alarm after the prime minister promised to pressure “everyone” to agree on “mandatory limits” on carbon emissions.

They claim that there is no realistic prospect of establishing legally binding CO2 cuts in Glasgow in November, where leaders should increase existing voluntary reductions.

The key weakness of the 2015 Paris Agreement was that it did not establish mandatory limits for the production of fossil fuels, and highly polluting nations have been criticized for not even fulfilling their voluntary promises.

A green activist said about Johnson’s claim that the COP26 summit in Glasgow could generate “enforceable” cuts: “It just won’t happen.”

Greenpeace accused the prime minister of “nothing but hot air,” while Friends of the Earth criticized “vague promises without any substance.”

The apparent error comes amid criticism that Johnson has not yet fulfilled last year’s first legal commitment by the United Kingdom to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

He barely mentioned the climate crisis during the election campaign, which boycotted the Channel 4 debate, when it was replaced by a melted ice sculpture, and was attacked for pursuing the “impossible dream” of nuclear fusion.

Last week, the health secretary issued a “keep flying” message, while a financing strategy to achieve zero net emissions will not emerge until the end of the year.

The independent advisors of No 10, the climate change committee, intervened demanding a “Climate Change Budget” in March to move the country towards the Glasgow meeting.

Crucial measures to drastically reduce CO2, such as ending sales of gasoline and diesel cars and eliminating gas boilers in buildings, should be presented in a matter of weeks.

The last criticism comes after poorly noted comments during the prime minister’s questions, when Johnson defended the history of conservatives as the world falters from the “catastrophic climate.”

He told parliamentarians: “We will lead the COP26 summit, where we will introduce enforceable limits not only for this country, but for the whole world.”

But Muna Suleiman, a climate activist in Friends of the Earth, said: “The prime minister has made some great claims about the role of the United Kingdom as a climate leader, but without any political substance or detail to prove it.

“Instead of making vague promises about international emission limits, the government’s focus should be to end the airport’s expansion, stop fossil fuel extraction support and invest in clean and affordable public transport networks.”

Praising “ambition,” Sam Chetan-Welsh, political advisor to Greenpeace United Kingdom, said: “Without a formal commitment to overcome these enforceable limits, and without the support of other nations, these words are nothing but hot air.”

And Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokeswoman said: “We have a prime minister who demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of what world leaders are trying to achieve at COP26. That is no better than the denial of climate change. “

The Independent asked No. 10 to clarify what ambition the prime minister was setting for the summit of almost 200 nations, but he could not.

COP26 will begin to recede after the COP25 talks in Madrid last month did not make a breakthrough, despite a demonstration of 500,000 people led by Greta Thunberg.

Its objective is to comply with the Paris agreement, which saw countries agree to keep global warming “well below” 2C and strive to limit the temperature rise to 1.5C, to avoid catastrophic climate change.

But, with the world already at a 1.1C increase, after the hottest decade recorded, they must increase their commitments five times, starting this year.

On the other hand, few countries proposed new objectives, with Brazil, Australia, the United States and China among the main issuers accused of blocking progress.

Some are pushing for carbon trading with other nations as a way to offset their emissions, rather than making real cuts.

