“It is clearly about politics, not justice”

The “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted in Chicago by a special prosecutor for an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct. The exact details are not clear, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Attorney Tina Glandian on the prosecution of client Jussie Smollett: “Clearly it is about politics, not justice”

He was indicted Tuesday by special prosecutor Dan Webb, a former US prosecutor, appointed in August last year by a Chicago judge to investigate the Smollett case. The actor will return to court on February 24.

Last year, Smollett told Chicago police that two men jumped him, claiming that he was shouted at racial and homophobic insults during the assault. Police said the attack was organized, accusing the actor of trying to boost his career with the news of the assault. Smollett and his legal team have maintained that he was attacked.

Smollett was charged in the alleged deception of 16 felony charges, but the Cook County State Attorney’s office dropped those charges in an agreement with the actor’s legal team.

The police and the city filed a lawsuit against the actor to cover the hours of work that, they say, were wasted in his false report.

On Tuesday night, Smollett’s lawyer, Tina Glandian, issued a statement: “This accusation raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, among which is the use of the same CPD detectives who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett to carry out the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett’s pending civil claims against the City of Chicago and CPD officers for prosecution malicious. And one of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the same detective that Mr. Smollett is currently demanding for his role in his initial prosecution.

“After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of irregularities related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were properly dismissed the first time because they were not backed by evidence. The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett a year later, on the eve of the election of Cook County State Attorney, is clearly about politics, not justice. “

