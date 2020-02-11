It is another massacre on Tuesday afternoon at the Ministry of Justice – Mother Jones

Here is our timeline for the day. At 1:48 am President Trump tweeted his displeasure with the 7-9 year prison sentence that prosecutors recommend for his friend Roger Stone:

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. Can not allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 February 2020

11:40 am: Word leaks that DOJ intends to suppress its prosecutors and reduce their recommended sentence:

The DOJ is changing his sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official.

“The ministry finds seven to nine years extreme, disproportionate, and grossly disproportionate,” the source said, adding that the DOJ will clarify its position on the conviction later today

– Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) 11 February 2020

1:56 PM: DOJ spokesperson says they didn’t even see Trump’s tweet when they made this decision. It was only because the sentence seemed exaggerated.

3:01 pm: One of the prosecutors withdraws from the case and resigns as an assistant US lawyer for Washington DC:

Aaron Zelinsky, who had been a prosecutor at the office of the Special Counsel, has moved to withdraw from the case of Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/3mHkuvgHhz

– Brad Heath (@bradheath) 11 February 2020

3.59 pm: Another public prosecutor withdraws from the case and resigns from DOJ:

New: Another public prosecutor in the Roger Stone case withdrew after DOJ said it was reconsidering his sentencing recommendation. Jonathan Kravis “resigned as an assistant lawyer in the United States and therefore no longer represents the government in this case.” Pic.twitter.com/eXbBjhXNFW

– Brad Heath (@bradheath) 11 February 2020

4.40 pm: Another prosecutor from the Stone team withdraws:

A THIRD STONE prosecutor has now stepped out of the case: Adam Jed. pic.twitter.com/vLzMxJi5Z7

– Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) 11 February 2020

Corruption just keeps rolling. Stay with it for more.