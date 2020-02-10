It is a perfect match!

Washington: Puppies are increasingly becoming the best approach to a person’s heart. More than a third of the online data indicate that they wanted to meet the dog more in another profile than in the dating app, according to a new study.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of a pet food brand examined the parallels between good old love for puppies and modern love for or for online dating.

A survey of 2,000 Americans found that 39 percent of them even borrowed a friend’s dog to display on their dating profile. Although 53 percent of the respondents were “very upset” when the idea became a major failure and the truth came out.

People never fail to inflate their lives, and sometimes with lies. 58 percent of the participants met people who do not look like their profile picture, and 49 percent experienced personalities that are completely different from the descriptions or biographies of the people.

Whenever a pet was involved in a relationship, the whole dynamic of online dating developed, mostly successfully because of all the extra furry love. It is perhaps not surprising that 60 percent of those surveyed would like to spend Valentine’s Day with a pet instead of a partner.

Lindsey Rabaut, Vice President Marketing at I And Love And You, said: “We believe that pets are human. Therefore, not only can a separation of your human partner be heartbreaking, but sometimes it can be even more difficult to know that you don’t see your fur companion every day, we want the best for them, even more after a separation. “All pet surveys showed that 69 percent of people missed their pets as much as their ex, 53 percent feared that pets would not allow them. They feel abandoned and 31 percent have even stayed in the relationship so they can’t leave the pet! Most people love the idea of ​​giving away their pets more than their significant other at Valentine. The most common gift ideas are new toys, special treats or special dinners. Rabaut added: “You deserve all the love and attention in the world on Valentine’s Day – and every day.”