It has a good position on Sunday

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan, the Shraddha Kapoor movie after jumping quite well on Saturday with 3.40 crore entering, Street Dancer 3D also improved on Sunday with Rs 4.50 million * been picked up

Given the fact that Friday had been low on Rs 2.01 million, Sunday has remained better, which has given some respectability to the film.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: has a good position on Sunday

The movie directed by Remo D’Souza has compiled Rs 66.68 million * up to this point. Of course, when a movie has a cast like Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at its disposal and the genre is also the type in which the couple had been accepted and appreciated before (ABCD 2), the expectations are of a higher total.

So far, however, it is clear that the film will achieve a life of a little more than Rs 75 million, although that is all. It could well have been a 100 Crore Club issue, but unfortunately, it would be far inferior to that. One now waits to see if the next dance movie made by the same team carries the legacy of Street Dancer or ABCD as a franchise.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

