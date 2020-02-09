It grows more than 50% on Saturday; Need more jump today

Shikara Box Office: On Saturday, Shikara witnessed a growth of more than fifty% what with Rs 1.85 million More on the way. Compared to Friday’s collections of Rs 1.20 million, This is definitely a good improvement. In fact, if the theaters were not closed during the day in Delhi due to the elections, the collections could well have been 2 crore.

The film has made some progress so far, although further growth today would be the key to a decent total for life. So far, the film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has compiled Rs 3.05 million and while Rs 5 million it would cross quite comfortably, you have to see how much closer to the Rs 6 million Brand arrives before the end of the weekend.

The ultimate goal of Shikara would be to follow the path of The Tashkent Files and remain stable enough to record a lifetime in the vicinity of 20 million rupees.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

