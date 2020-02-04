Issues a ban on Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly with indigo

While the massive violent reaction, comedian Kunal Kamra has received a lot of support from celebrities. The filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a unique way of supporting Kunal, as he decided not to travel with any of the four airlines that have banned the comedian. Anurag shared the same thing on Twitter about how he did not choose to travel with Indigo and then all the details are detailed.

For the uneducated, recently when Kunal Kamra saw the journalist Arnab Goswami on his flight, the comedian decided to call him in public. The video he published went viral in a short time and there was a massive buzz. The line led to four airlines, Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air, which prohibited him from flying with them.

Due to Anurag himself, in support of Kunal he decided not to fly with the same airlines. He even took Twitter while flying to Kolkata for an event. He wrote: “No @ IndiGo6E … in @airvistara … in solidarity with @ kunalkamra88”. He had previously told a newspaper that, if necessary, he would get up at 4 in the morning but not take an IndiGo flight.

The filmmaker was in Kolkata for the inauguration of a film festival. In his speech, he said: “I made the decision because of the way things happened. The question is: a minister says that Kunal Kamra will not be able to fly on Air India and asks other airlines to do the same. The airlines are trying to appease the government. Imagine, the government is being the stalker and everyone is so afraid of the government (they are) trying to appease him. Without any official order, without any investigation, they declare the prohibition of this man. They have not bothered to talk to the pilots. This is arrogance. This is intimidation by this government. I will not fly the four airlines until Kunal Kamra can fly. ”

Meanwhile, there is still no conclusion to the controversy. Kunal even after facing the heat, recently decided to investigate the situation while flying with Vistara, which has not banned it.

