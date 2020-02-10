Issa Rae does not restart “Set it off”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hollywood loves it

reboot blockbusters and cult classics. And someone who is responsible for distributing films

place rumors Issa Rae of The Photograph at the center of the development of a

remake of Set It Off.

But during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Rae set the record. “Oh, I would never recreate a classic,” revealed the uncertain maker and actress. “I don’t know where that comes from.”

The 1996 film, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise and Queen Latifah, focuses on four friends who decide to rob a bank in Los Angeles to improve their lives. After a successful robbery, the quartet decides to hit another one, which leads to disastrous results.

At the end of last year, ET Fox asked about her thoughts about a possible remake of the beloved film. She didn’t feel the idea at all.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone. There is absolutely no reason to try again. It is done, and we have done so well, that people will absolutely start comparing it,” Fox told ET in 2019. “I think that’s going to be a huge job because that movie has become a cult classic and some things are just better about it.”

However, the star of Independence Day was here for people who used Set It Off as inspiration for another film in the same genre.

Shut it down

“Make your own franchise. If you want to make a new movie of girls robbing banks, make your own thing. You can update it, “Fox added.

The film, directed by F. Gary Gray, raised $ 42 million in receipts for New Line Cinema worldwide.

And although Rae is not performing a restart of Set It Off, she will shine in front of Theith Stanfield in The Photograph on Friday.

