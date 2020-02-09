Israeli tanks hit Hamas military posts after Gaza fires projectile: army

The army said that tanks were “aimed at two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip” in response to the projectile, in the final round of violence in the wake of the US’s unveiling of the controversial peace plan.

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said on Saturday that its tanks attacked military posts in the Gaza Strip after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state.

The army said that tanks “focused on two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip” in response to the projectile, in the final round of violence in the wake of the US’s unveiling of the controversial peace plan.

There were no immediate reports of damage or victims of the Israeli attack.

The projectile from Gaza had triggered a warning “for open areas only,” according to the army, while a spokeswoman for the regional council in Shaar Hanegev, in addition to northeastern Gaza, said it apparently hit an open field without causing damage or casualties. cause.

Palestinian attacks have increased since January 28, when US President Donald Trump revealed his vision of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – a plan that was strongly rejected by Palestinian leaders in both the West Bank and Gaza.

It would grant Israel some of its long-held goals, including full control over disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

In exchange, the Palestinians are offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza, an enclave ruled by the Islamic Hamas movement, have set up rockets, mortar shells and balloons with explosives in southern Israel on an almost daily basis since the plan’s launch.

In the West Bank, four Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Wednesday.

An Israeli Arab who opened fire near the Al-Aqsa mosque in the old city of Jerusalem was shot dead on Thursday.

More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were injured on Thursday in a car-pounding attack in West Jerusalem.

Israel strengthened the troops in Jerusalem, the West Bank and around Gaza for the weekend.

