Israeli Prime Minister to organize a summit with Arabs but without Morocco

Shortly after the Israeli parliamentary elections in 2020, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brings Arab leaders together for a first meeting of its kind. The latest, called “summit” by Israeli media, is expected to be attended by Israel and various Arab countries.

Preparations are underway, according to US rabbi Marc Schneier who told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that “meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman or leaders of other Gulf states will not take place before the March 2 elections”.

“These leaders are considering a summit with Netanyahu, but want to wait until the elections are over,” said the American rabbi who has extensive ties in Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf.

The summit, supported by the Trump government, may include officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Bahrain and Oman. The King of Jordan said that he can only attend the meeting if the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas is included, with which Israel has agreed.

What about Morocco?

Rabbi Marc Schneier is a connoisseur of the Middle East and the Gulf region. In addition to his close ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he is the official adviser to the King of Bahrain and has worked with the Emir of Qatar and with leaders in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, said the same source.

In the Jerusalem Post, the rabbi did not speak of a possible presence of Morocco at the large meeting that was planned for the coming weeks in the Egyptian capital.

“Rabat continues to reject the pressure from the Israeli prime minister to bring about a meeting with King Mohammed VI,” a well-informed source told Yabiladi.

“Moreover, reports published today on the alleged efforts of Benjamin Netanyahu to convince the Trump government to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara or to open a consulate in Laayoune have damaged the interests of the Kingdom. They have made it possible for pro-Polisario lobbyists in the United States to return to work after months of silence, “said the same source.

Indeed, after an absence of about three years, the Front Representative in Washington, Mouloud Said, attended the annual breakfast of the House of Representatives on February 5. The same person was also invited to dinner organized by the Senate on the same day.

During this event, Republican senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke again to defend the positions of the Washington Front. Inhofe is a loyal supporter of the Polisario. In February 2019, he led a delegation of senators who visited the Tindouf camps and Algiers.

For the record, the Israeli media reported that King Mohammed VI refused to receive Netanyahu in December last year.