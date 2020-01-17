Israel insists on compensation for Jews who have left Arab countries, including Morocco

The National Library of Israel has started publishing videos, audio clips, and interviews about the life stories of Jews who lived in Arab and Islamic countries. The body, formerly known as the Jewish National and University Library, relied on the Sephardi Voices Initiative’s first digital collection to publish these documents.

The move is part of a larger project launched by the Israeli government in 2002 with the goal of “assessing the extent of property that has been displaced by Jews or who have fled Arab nations and Iran Israel Hayom wrote on Tuesday.

In a government report published in December 2019, the same newspaper stated that the first estimate of the value of the property “Jews in Arab countries and Iran had to leave when they were deported” is $ 150 billion.

“The review took two years and the authors emphasized that it is a conservative assessment that does not take current inflation rates into account,” said Israel Hayom.

A project that was rejected by Moroccan Jews

Morocco is one of the countries affected by the compensation that Israel intends to demand. Unlike other Arab countries where Jewish communities used to live, Moroccan Jews were neither driven out nor forced to leave the country after the Hebrew state was founded.

Jacky Kadouch, who heads the Jewish community in Marrakech, considers Israel’s demands to be “completely absurd”. “Claims for compensation don’t make sense,” he said to Yabiladi on Friday, recalling: “The Jews in Morocco were never robbed of their property.”

«The evidence is that those whose parents and grandparents left for Israel with legal acts could return to Morocco and get their property back. For those who have decided not to return and who have given up, we will not bother to do what they are supposed to do themselves, »he added.

In the meantime, Kadouch emphasized that he “helped” the Jews to regain property from their ancestors in Morocco. “They managed to update their legal documents, they just had to follow the procedures,” he said.

«Morocco never returned or expelled Jews. People left voluntarily and everyone knows the story, »he emphasized. «Morocco is certainly the country where there have been no evictions. On the contrary, the Moroccans were saddened that their fellow countrymen of the Jewish faith had left, »he concluded.

The position of Jacky Kadouch, which other members of the Jewish community in Morocco share, joins the position that the Canadian Sephardic Federation, which had defended Morocco, had already taken in March. Its president, Avraham Elarar, said Israel had “wrongly accused Morocco of a crime it did not commit”.

He also said that Tel Aviv’s demands “deliberately or accidentally put Morocco on the same dock as Iraq and Egypt,” which only weakens its demands.

In January 2019, Israel first expressed its intention to claim compensation of $ 250 billion from seven Arab countries, including Morocco, in addition to Iran to offset the value of property owned by Jews who have left those countries since 1948 ,

In a petition published in the same month, researchers, intellectuals, artists and civil society representatives in Morocco denounced the decision and accused Israel of “falsifying history”.