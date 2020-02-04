Israel Folau: Catalan’s Dragons star starts training this weekend for possible Super League-debut

Israel Folau has started training with his new teammates in southern France, while Catalans Dragons president Bernard Guasch is preparing to face the music during the controversial signing.

The French Super League club imposed a media blackout after announcing a week ago that the dual-code international – banned by Rugby Australia last May due to homophobic comments he made on social media – signed a 12-month contract with them has signed.

The Catalans refused to say when the player would arrive from Australia and canceled plans for a press conference after a barrage of unwanted publicity.

Folau, who said that “hell is waiting” for gays, is supposed to have flown in on Monday and was seen on Tuesday morning at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The next game of the Dragons is at Wakefield on Sunday and coach Steve McNamara may be tempted to include him in his team after losing a large number of external backs due to injuries.

Israel Folau is faced with a setback on his arrival in the Super League (AP)

Folau, signed as a direct replacement for the international Brayden Wiliame in Fiji, has been out of action since the last game for the Warratahs in April and his last competition match was 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, Guasch is expected to show a rare appearance on Wednesday at a meeting of Super League clubs in Salford to explain the behavior of his club.

The vast majority of the clubs, along with the Rugby Football League and Super League, publicly expressed their opposition to the signing and asked Guasch to participate in what is a routine meeting, but with Folau signing among other things .

Folau complained to Rugby Australia for £ 7.4 million after it terminated its contract and reached a settlement in December after claiming it amounted to religious discrimination.

Guasch has insisted that the dragons disagree with Folau’s views and says they have signed an agreement with the RFL that any violation will cause an immediate termination of the player’s contract and a substantial fine for the club.

