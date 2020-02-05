Israel Folau breaks the silence on Catalans Dragons ahead of Super League confrontation talks

Israel Folau has said he is grateful for the opportunity to revive his career with the Catalans Dragons as the twelve Super League clubs prepare for potentially explosive confrontation talks on Wednesday.

Folau started training with his new teammates in southern France after he flew in from Sydney and was able to make his debut at Wakefield on Sunday.

The Catalans canceled plans for a press conference after a barrage of unwanted publicity, but conducted their own interview in which Folau expressed his gratitude for a way back to rugby.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Folau, who claimed that his resignation amounted to religious discrimination when suing Rugby Australia for £ 7.4 million and reached a settlement in December, has been out of action since the last time he played for the Warratahs in April and had been playing for 10 years no competition.

“I am excited to be back in the game I grew up playing,” he said. “It was 10 years since I last played competition and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of a great organization and team in Catalans.

Israel Folau (with wife Maria) has signed a controversial deal to become a member of Super League side Catalans Dragons (Getty)

“I’m looking forward to getting there.

“From the first day here you can see how professional the boys, the coaching staff and everyone involved are.

“I am here to clearly fight and play some good footy and hopefully to be a consistent player for the team.

“I missed that camaraderie and team environment. Being able to train with the team and work with the coaches, that’s something I’ve missed over the past seven months, but it’s fantastic to be back in a team environment and get back into the routine of hard training , enjoy the game and my best foot forward.

view more

“It is very different and something totally different than what I am used to, but me and my wife are enthusiastic from the day we landed here.

“We are embracing something new and something different. The culture is great and we look forward to learning to speak the language and embracing the people here and how wonderful this place is over the course of the year.”

Catalan Dragons coach Steve McNamara has defended the controversial signing of his Folau club while President Bernard Guasch prepares for the music of his Super League colleagues.

McNamara broke his silence and Folau also spoke for the first time since his move to Europe was announced seven days ago.

The French club defied the will of both Super League and the Rugby Football League by signing the dual-code international, which was fired by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media.

Folau plays the lead role for the Dragons (Getty)

Guasch has insisted that the dragons disagree with Folau’s views and says they have signed an agreement with the RFL that any violation will cause an immediate termination of the player’s contract and a substantial fine for the club.

The other Super League clubs, however, remain angry about the signing and have asked Guasch to attend a meeting in Salford on Wednesday.

McNamara said: “We knew it would be controversial.

“As an individual, I stick to the club statement that Bernard issued when signing Israel.

“A chance arose after Brayden Wiliame left and we needed an outer back. We looked in France, England and overseas in the southern hemisphere, both in competition and in union.

“We have investigated quite a number of players, the name of Israel was on that list and, after talking to him for a long time and much more to understand and get reassurance. As a club, we decided to support Israel and give him would give another chance in our game. ”

.