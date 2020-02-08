ISIS bride loses citizenship appeal

London-born Islamic State Attorney (ISIS) Shamima Begum has lost an appeal against revocation of British citizenship for security reasons.

Begum, who was 15 when she secretly fled her home in east London in 2015 to join the terrorist group in Syria, lives in a camp run by Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

A special British immigration court ruled on Friday that she was a Bangladeshi citizen, which meant that former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s decision to revoke her British citizenship had not left her homeless.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist judge contesting decisions to remove British citizenship for reasons of national security, said Begum was in the situation she “was in because of her own decisions and the actions of others” Ask question, but not because of anything the Foreign Minister (Javid) had done. “

Begum’s lawyer, Daniel Furner von Birnberg Peirce, said the now 20-year-old would “exceptionally urgently” bring her case to the appeals court.

“The logic of the decision will appear confusing because it accepts the most important factual assessments of extreme danger and extreme injustice, but still refuses to appeal,” said Furner.

“From today’s perspective, Ms. Begum’s right to appeal against the Interior Minister’s withdrawal of her citizenship has become practically meaningless,” he said.

She was tracked down by The Times newspaper in Northern Syria last February when she was nine months pregnant with her third child.

Javid deprived her of citizenship shortly afterwards on the grounds that she could claim Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents.

His successor as Home Secretary, Priti Patel, also supported this decision and ruled out the prospect of her returning to the UK.

“We cannot allow people who would harm us to enter our country, and this woman is one of them,” said Patel, referring to Begum, who asked the authorities to return to her family in the UK allow.

Under British law, a person can legally revoke their citizenship, but it cannot be made stateless.

The British government claims that Begum has dual Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, although the Bangladeshi government has since denied such rights.

Begum left Great Britain in February 2015 and lived under ISIS rule for more than three years.

She became known as the so-called ISIS bride because she was married to Yago Riedijk, a Dutch ISIS fighter, shortly after her arrival in Syria.

Anyone who contacts SIAC usually remains anonymous, but Begum waives their right to anonymity.