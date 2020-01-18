It is difficult to review the Ishq Zahe Naseeb finale, only because it is a spectacle that has always delivered and created a space in the hearts of its viewers. Ishq Zahe Naseeb is a show that has been underestimated throughout its run, a show that deserved more attention, more buzz and more praise from all angles. Not only does it touch on an important subject these days (mental health), but history has been written with sensitivity and allows the public to discover a situation which has very rarely been discussed on screen in the South subcontinent. Asian.

In the finale, viewers see Goher (Sonya Hussain) released from prison after Sameer (Zahid Ahmed) wakes up and declares her innocent. He also confesses to the murder of Zoya (Azekah Daniel). Kashif (Sami Khan) visits Goher in prison and the two share a moment, reminding viewers of their past and the prophecy made by the woman at the mazar. Kashif takes Goher to the hospital to meet Sameer and it is here that Donia (Zarnish Khan) meets the two. She gives Kashif and Goher her blessing before leaving – but ultimately, Kashif and Donia reunite when Kashif clearly expresses her loyalty.

In an important scene, Goher and Zoya’s sister have a discussion about Zoya’s death and Zoya’s sister makes it clear that she will not forgive Sameer, but she understands that he did not want to kill her. Jahangir is imprisoned for his crimes against Goher, while Sameer is pardoned by the court because of his mental health and the circumstances in which his crime was committed. Sameer is fired for treatment and when released, Goher and Sameer share a nice meeting at the mazar.

Honestly speaking, like most of the final episodes of the shows, Ishq Zahe Naseeb also rushes to tie the ends. The viewer thinks that if only the series had focused less on Sabiha and Jahangir’s plot to blackmail Goher and Kashif, there would have been more time to focus on more important things. For example, Sameer’s decision to kill himself comes quickly and with little accumulation, and likewise, Sameer’s decision in the finale to confess to Zoya’s murder is also a sudden blow. Where does this thought come from? Of course, the most discordant part of the finale is that, despite “shedding light” on the situation with Shakra, the director and the writer choose to present the revelation non-verbally, again letting the audience connect the dots – and the dots are difficult to connect! Right now, I understand that Shakra was actually Suraiyya and when Sabiha entered the house, Suraiyya was sent back to an institution. Upon her return, she and Sabiha reached an agreement to stay in the house and change her name to Shakra – and she unknowingly began to take revenge on her own child, whom she thought had been murdered. . Drawing these conclusions, however, is a tedious and frustrating task, and it shouldn’t be as difficult to get a clear answer to a story in its last episode.

The angle with Kashif and Donia also seems half cooked, only because if Kashif and Donia had an understanding, their relationship never received the attention and development necessary for the public to really take root for them. To date, there has been talk of whether Goher should end up with Sameer or Kashif. The debate over whether Kashif should end up with Goher or Donia has not really been a topic of discussion at all, only because the Kashif-Donia relationship was very underdeveloped and deserved much more attention.

Does it seem like I’m only selecting the negatives? The show is, of course, a show that was brilliant from start to finish, but the last few episodes are always bittersweet that way they try to pack too much in too little space and therefore these thoughts are left for account. There is, however, a nice message related to this – from the start, many viewers, including myself, maintained the prophecy made by the palm reader at the mazar, the prediction that Goher’s first husband would die and she would remarry . And while the prediction was to come true, the series ended up having its own message wrapped in this angle – God’s will is what is important and what will shape our future, as well as our own determination, stimulating the idea of palm – reading and future dust forecasts.

What Ishq Zahe Naseeb has successfully emphasized is the struggle that individuals must face within themselves when they suffer from mental health problems. Sometimes the biggest struggle a person can face comes from within and when Sameer makes the decision to end his life, he gives up the battle, showing the severity of his condition. What appears refreshingly is that Sameer’s result is positive – and even if I admit that I was looking for a Goher and Kashif meeting (someone please throw Sami and Sonya in a show together where they meet together!), Ishq Zahe Naseeb ends with a big message: we are not victims of our situation. We can fight our situation and become winners with the right amount of encouragement, support and willpower. Despite a dissociative identity disorder that has not been treated for years. Sameer is able to overcome it all with Goher by his side. And this final scene, a scene showing Sameer as a changed man, a confident man, comfortable in his own skin, bathed in the love of his wife, is a scene that remains with the viewer long after the end of the episode.

Zahid Ahmed deserves all the awards for this performance, he has surpassed all his peers this year in this role. If Pakistan had a version of the Oscars, Zahid Ahmed would no doubt be nominated, his performance is just as good. Yumna Zaidi also deserves credit, portraying Shakra in such a way that she is both terrifying and vulnerable. All the actors of Ishq Zahe Naseeb, whether Sami Khan, Sonya Hussain, Ismat Zaidi, Khalid Malik, Zarnish Khan, everyone has just done a brilliant job with their roles and it’s an overall cast which we will miss. It is a spectacle that we will miss. Thank you to the whole team of Ishq Zahe Naseeb for providing us with a show that will be remembered for years. Friday evening will be incredibly empty without this beautiful spectacle. Thank you.

