Ishita Dutta and Adhik Mehta recreate the iconic train scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

Actress Ishita Dutta and her “Bepanah Pyaarr” co-star Adhik Mehta recently recreated the iconic train scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”.

Adhik shared the image on Instagram where he can be seen extending his hand to Ishita while he recreates the DDLJ moment, only that he is in a vanity van instead of a train.

Bepanah Pyaarr: Ishita Dutta and Adhik Mehta recreate the iconic Shah Rukh Khan train scene “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”

“It’s fine, so I always wanted to have a DDLJ moment and there it is … PS: the posture may be wrong, but the image seems incredible, @ishidutta,” he wrote.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B786rpUBuSY/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Ishita and Adhik are working together on the “Bepanah Pyaarr” Colors program. In addition to her performance on the show, Ishita has been making waves with her fashion statement lately. She has been flaunting ethnic elegance on the show, particularly in saris.

Recently, he shared some photos on social networks where he can be seen filming a fun sequence in sari.

“It was a fun sequence, I had to wear a sari and play in the water. I loved . I love all my looks in the program, and I’m glad to have a fabulous team of designers to create such a beautiful look for me, “said Ishita.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!