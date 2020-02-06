Isha Ambani Piramal exudes its sophisticated charm in a sequined sari

Isha Ambani Piramal, the billionaire heiress, is a beauty with a brain. A graduate of Yale and Standford University, Isha Ambani Piramal also has a gift to dress and look glamorous on most occasions. His sense of style also shines when Isha Ambani Piramal shines wearing traditional dresses. Recently she wore a beige sari with sequins with her exquisite diamond collection. The overall look was meant to stay elegant, as he also let his shiny black hair fall on his shoulders (the new short haircut certainly suits the heiress). Her makeup remained classic with the focus on her big eyes and the rest of her face was moist and subtle.

Isha Ambani Piramal also recently attended the Armaat Jain and Anissa Malhotra Baraat in a pink lehenga when she entered the place with mother Nita Ambani. While the rest of his family members were there at the cocktail reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra as well, Isha Ambani Piramal did not accompany them.

Isha Ambani has also appeared in glamorous events such as Bal des Debutantes 2012, Paris and Met Gala 2017, New York.

Isha Ambani Piramal prefers to keep a low profile, but it is certainly not possible considering the stature and importance of his family in India. He had mentioned in one of his interviews that he preferred to keep a close circle of friends who had been with her since childhood. Isha Ambani Piramal believed that her friends were genuine and kept her grounded.

Little people know that Jio Reliance was basically the idea of ​​Isha Ambani Piramal. According to his father Mukesh Ambani, when Isha and Akash arrived home from the USA. UU. During their summer vacations, the slow internet connection made them frustrated. They convinced his father that the Internet needed time. According to her mother Nita Ambani, Isha was her father’s weakness. No matter how upset he was about something, Usha had the ability to melt his heart. Mukesh Ambani is also known for helping Isha with her math homework over the phone while he was at work.

