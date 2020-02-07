Isaiah Thomas thanks the Washington Wizards for giving him the opportunity to show that he can still play at a high level

Photo: Bleacher Report

Isaiah Thomas switched to Twitter and shared his thoughts about trading with the Washington Wizards. Thomas thanked the wizards for giving him the opportunity to show the world that he can still play at a high level.

“Many thanks to @WashWizards for giving me the opportunity to show the world that I am healthy and can still play at a high level. I appreciate my coaches, teammates and everyone from top to bottom in the organization who really influenced you. From the square for me, ”tweeted Thomas.

Thomas played in 40 games for the wizards with an average of 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. It was sold to the LA Clippers, who dispense with the veteran guard.

Many thanks to @WashWizards for giving me the opportunity to show the world that I am healthy and can still play at a high level. I appreciate my coaches, teammates and everyone from top to bottom in the organization who really influenced you the court for me #TMC #ThatSLOWgrind

– Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 7, 2020