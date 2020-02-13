Isaiah Livers returns the basketball of Michigan

This week Out of the Blue discuss:

-The 11 Wolverines invited to the NFL Combine

– The chaos surrounding East Lansing coaching (this podcast was reported before Mel Tucker was announced as the next head coach)

-Isaiah Livers returns and throws off Sparty for the first time since 2018.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.megaphone.fm/VMP5389904322" style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 200px;" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media"></noscript>

