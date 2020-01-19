Is Wolverine the next new hero?

Wolverine is a cinematic teaser for the first season of Marvel Super War, suggesting that he could be the next playable hero on mobile MOBA.

The first season of the Marvel Super War competition officially started last week, and it’s an impressive feature film that featured many of the game’s heroes, including a surprise film – Wolverine. In the video we see Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Sturm, Star-Lord, Wolverine, Hulk, Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Deadpool in action.

Of this entire group, Wolverine is the only one not included in the game. That naturally led to speculation that he might be the next new hero on the Wakandan battlefield.

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes and an excellent addition to the popular mobile MOBA game. I can imagine that he is classified as a fighter. This is one of the two classes that have not received a new hero since the game started in December.

Marvel Super War has played in selected countries in the SEA region and has since released three new playable heroes: Namor (tank), Ghost (assassin) and Doctor Strange (energy). You’d think Wolverine would be top priority given its popularity, but NetEase has pretty well diversified the pool of playable heroes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MULsxglCZI0 (/ embed)

I mean, Namor? Who would have thought that the half human and half Atlantic in Marvel Super War is playable before Wolverine?

Developer NetEase Games has not yet announced who will be the next hero in Marvel Super War. They usually release some kind of teaser before the official announcement and then a gameplay video that shows the hero’s skills.

Next topic: How do you play Marvel Super War in the US?

Of course, most Marvel fans don’t hope for Wolverine’s announcement in Marvel Super War, but for a global release date for MOBA. Despite the launch of season one and the release of several new characters, the game has not yet reached the United States, Europe, and other major regions. Fortunately, there is a workaround for players in these regions to access the game.