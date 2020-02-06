Is Tyler Toffoli still a major trading target for the Bruins?

The recent trade discussion around the Boston Bruins seems to be all about Chris Kreider. Does this mean that Tyler Toffoli has turned off his radar?

Given that the Los Angeles Kings are clearly sellers at the time of the trade, it is interesting that potential trading partners do not give them a particularly high rating for the Boston Bruins than the New York Rangers.

In Tyler Toffoli they have a player who should definitely address the Boston Bruins. He’s on pace for a 45-point season despite playing for a team that has successfully neutralized Ilya Kovalchuk’s goal (interestingly, his goal experience is now in Montreal).

Hockey Night’s suggestion in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman is that it is a fallback option for the Boston Bruins and that any deal with LA is almost done.

If so, you may be wondering what the costs are. While trading with a defense attorney is another business, the last major trade in Kings was the business that Jake Muzzin brought to Toronto near the trading deadline last year.

This deal cost a selection in the first round and two prospects, one of whom was a little more ready for the NHL than the other, but none of them stood out as future top players. Muzzin had an annual contract for $ 4 million with a one-year term after this season.

For comparison, Tyler Toffoli’s $ 4.6 million deal expires this summer, which means he’s a mere rent. You can imagine that a business will get a little cheaper.

The consideration would be that you may have to sacrifice a third round of voting, with the terms making it a second round if we make the conference finale. That and a perspective in the middle row, someone like Cameron Hughes comes to mind.

Perhaps the hardest part of the deal would be figuring out how to balance the salary. The Boston Bruins would need LA to take Brett Ritchie, John Moore, or David Backes back to eat the salary, and at that point it is beginning to cost better and better prospects. However, the options are there. There is a slight defensive overstock and there are also forwards that could go.

The question, however, is whether this deal remains unfulfilled with Chris Kreider for the Boston Bruins.

At a glance, it’s a cheaper option, and while there are certain parts of Kreider’s game and obviously his roots in Massachusetts, Toffoli has the experience of having already won the Stanley Cup.

In addition, Toffoli is not afraid of a permanent injury, and his goal streak is pretty similar to that of the New Yorker, especially considering how bad the Kings team rating was this season.

Hiding on the west coast is, in my opinion, the answer to the problems of the Boston Bruins on the second line of the right wing. Tyler Toffoli, who plays in this time zone, has been undermined by most fans and will be forgotten, especially when you consider the added value you can have.