Is Twitch on the way out?

If Activision Blizzard and Google enter into a new partnership and YouTube acts as a live eSports destination for Overwatch, Call of Duty and Hearthstone, is that the end for Twitch?

Since 2011, Twitch has been a slowly growing force of nature that has fundamentally changed the way video games are viewed as entertainment. If you had told me before Twitch that an incredibly popular way to enjoy video games in the future is to watch someone else scream like crazy in a chat room, I would have written you off completely (and admittedly, would have been more interested in your time machine) ).

In recent years, Twitch has been a tool that started careers. Not just high-profile celebrities. I’ve met people who actually quit their job because they make enough money with Twitch to make it their main job.

Unfortunately, however, this is the internet. Anything big enough to make money has a boom until other companies figure out how to do the same thing – and often do it better.

When you are old enough, you can remember MySpace. I personally loved MySpace. It was like Facebook, except that there were no algorithms. If you followed someone, you would see everything they posted. Period. End of the story.

Instead of sponsored posts, all the ads were in these banners at the top and on the side. You haven’t really interrupted our reading flow.

Then Facebook rolled in (along with a number of other social websites that had really tried to bless them) and took everything MySpace did. But they did it in a clean, easier-to-consume format. MySpace then dissolved in a fine mist and freed the Internet from millions of unfortunate pictures of duck faces and jnco pants.

Twitch is currently beginning to access its own MySpace-like issues. The headline last year was that popular Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins, aka “Ninja”, left Twitch to switch to Microsoft’s mixer. Soon other Twitch streamers did the same. Other streaming services noticed that this was the time to get names, or in some cases people realized that this was just a very easy way to advertise.

However, recently there was a big announcement that not only the Overwatch League, but also the Call of Duty League and the Hearthstone League Twitch will be leaving to come to YouTube. Given that YouTube doesn’t have Twitch’s live streaming audience, this is a strange step. This could change.

In addition, YouTube offers many other options that inspire investors. It’s easier to moderate, easier to apply, more user-friendly for outsiders, and of course it’s much easier to place ads.

In short, I really think this is one of the last few years that Twitch is as big as it is. As much as it did to introduce streaming into the main stream, it didn’t do itself much of a favor.

The first time I tried to stream, it took me ages to set up my channel properly. Still, I discovered month after month that there were other things that I had done wrong. Complex channel options related to my audio. I also repeatedly encountered an issue where important moments in my stream that I didn’t know were wiped out by ads that I didn’t know how to control.

Next: Fortnite: What the move to Unreal Engine’s chaos system means for Chapter 2 – Season 2

As cool as it is to have these features, YouTube, Mixer, and other newer services that make things much more user-friendly may be the nail in the coffin for the Twitch that is “too big to fail”. Or I could be wrong and in five years you can print this article, roll it in a tube and hit me with it. What do you think?