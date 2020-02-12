Is the corona virus at its peak? Investors are confident

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Vor-der-Glocke newsletter. Not a subscriber? Here you can sign up.

The outbreak of the corona virus has now killed 1,115 people and infected more than 45,170 worldwide. However, the daily increase in cases in China appears to be decreasing, suggesting that the outbreak could peak.

This trend is causing global stock prices to rise. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.8% this week, while the S&P 500 gained 0.9%.

“The number of cases confirmed daily has shown preliminary signs of a slowdown,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, on Wednesday. “Global spread has also been kept relatively under control so far, with almost all cases confirmed in China.”

The bank expects the outbreak to “peak by spring”. Nevertheless, considerable risks remain, especially since 160 million employees in China are working again.

SoftBank’s dwindling profit

SoftBank made a name for itself through bold betting. Now some of the biggest stakes are pulling the company down just as it faces new pressure to perform.

The Japanese technology conglomerate announced on Wednesday that its profits have been almost completely blurred as it continues to feel the pain of large losses in its massive technology fund.

The numbers: SoftBank had an operating profit of 2.59 billion yen ($ 23.6 million) in the three months to December, a 99% decrease compared to the same period last year, reports my CNN business colleague Sherisse Pham ,

The $ 100 billion vision fund that SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son closely watched was the biggest driver of these losses. The Vision Fund and an affiliate reported an operating loss of 225 billion yen ($ 2 billion) for the quarter. WeWork and Uber were held responsible for the hit.

This poor performance makes it difficult for Son and SoftBank to raise money for their next Megatech fund, Vision Fund 2.

SoftBank announced last year that it is expected to raise $ 108 billion from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Foxconn and Standard Chartered. But Son said on Wednesday that Uber’s weak stock price and WeWork’s failed IPO, which required SoftBank’s bailout, “are causing concern to potential investors.”

“At the moment, I think our next fund size should be a little smaller because we have worried and feared many people,” he said.

Over to New York: Activist investor Elliott Management announced last week that it has built a significant stake in SoftBank and the company plans to make changes to improve its performance. These results will support Elliott’s case.

Son knows that the company has to do better. He said on Wednesday that he believes SoftBank stocks are trading at a discount of more than 50% and should be valued at 12,097 yen (USD 110).

Some good news: The stock closed 12% in Tokyo before earnings after a US judge approved the $ 26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint that SoftBank had acquired almost a decade ago.

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal called Sprint “a big distraction” that “had little effect”. In other words, good relief.

The Silicon Valley stores are under the microscope

U.S. regulators have already looked at major tech deals like Facebook’s purchase of Instagram and Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods. Now the Federal Trade Commission is throwing a wider network.

The agency said on Tuesday that it had sent information requests to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft about all of its acquisitions in the past 10 years.

Details, details: The FTC is looking for information on deals that did not have to be reported to antitrust authorities because the dollar value was not high enough, reports my CNN business colleague Brian Fung.

For example: In the past decade, Facebook has consolidated its position as a leading provider of social networks through a mix of large acquisitions – such as the purchase of WhatsApp worth $ 22 billion – and smaller deals for startups like tbh, an app for Teenager who was subsequently closed. Facebook has not released any financial details for the tbh deal at this time.

Such businesses may have gone under, giving large companies access to valuable data, systems, talent, and customers.

Why it matters: The regulatory problems of big tech are increasing. The FTC filings mark a significant expansion of antitrust law after years of virtually uncontrolled growth. Companies are also facing increasing pressure around the world regarding their data practices and how to deal with harmful online content.

“This initiative will allow the Commission to further investigate acquisitions in this important sector and also to assess whether the federal authorities are adequately informed of anti-competitive transactions,” said Joe Simons, chairman of the FTC, in a statement.

Investors react: Facebook’s share fell 2.8% on Tuesday, while Microsoft shares fell 2.3%. Apple was down 0.6%. The shares of Amazon and Google parent alphabet were higher.

Next

Heineken, CVS and Molson Coors report results before US markets open. Cisco, Equifax and TripAdvisor will follow after graduation.

Even today:

Tomorrow it will be time: Airbus reports profits as the company leaves its competitor Boeing behind.