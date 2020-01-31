Is the Bachelor’s Kelsey too much of a hot mess?

Kelsey has already had a hard time this season of De Bachelor and now things seem to be getting worse.

In the exclusive clip above, Kelsey, who has just recovered from having her expensive champagne possibly stolen in Champagne-Gate, is now driving crazy about the endless torture that is a participant in The Bachelor. Apparently she can’t stop crying Peter Weber.

“It is only temporary. There will come an end at a given moment!” Tammy points out.

“No, there is never an end,” Kelsey wails.

“No, he has to choose one at some point,” Tammy says, reasonably.

But does he do that? There are currently theories that he has chosen no one and that his season never ends.

Kelsey not only worries and cries for herself, but she seems to fear that Peter’s current date is a “dramatic f-king bitch,” and he may not know it, which makes her cry even more.

Tammy sees Kelsey’s tears and feels that it is ready to let their mutual friend Peter know what is going on.

“Kelsey is a hot mess. She’s been crying for weeks!” she says. “I don’t think when my grandfather died, I cried for so long. Kelsey would go home if Peter saw how crazy she was now. ”

“This is clearly too much for her, and I think Peter should know,” she says when the clip ends.

Tammy is probably right that Kelsey needs at least a break, but imagine Tammy going to Peter and telling him that Kelsey is a hot mess and has to go home. That is not going to end really well for anyone. It never does that!

Plus, we wouldn’t all be a bit of a mess if we had to fight for this poor man, who is currently completely engaged in a fight between two beauty contests about how well they know each other and don’t seem to know what to do about it.

Good luck everyone here, frankly.

The Bachelor is broadcast on Monday, and next week it will also be broadcast on Wednesday in a special two-day event, in which Peter finally makes a decision about the dubious Alayah, followed by the injury that gave him 22 stitches on his forehead.

The dates include a shoot with Cosmo swimsuit and the opportunity for the women to shine in their own telenovela, while a woman sneaks into Peter’s room and asks two others to talk to him for a rose ceremony, and then everything ends with the dreaded two-to-one date. So apologize as we prepare for an insane week with bachelor content.

It starts on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.