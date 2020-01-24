Is it… Bigfoot? Someone from the Washington State Department of Transportation certainly thinks there is a chance.

The agency’s Twitter account shared a photo of a traffic camera that showed what appeared to be, well, something that was walking by a tree in the distance.

“Sasquatch spotted !!! I’m not superstitious … just a little pretentious, “tweeted Wednesday the person who manages the DOT account for the eastern part of the state. “If you look closely at the tree on the left, there seems to be something.”

In the still image, taken by webcam on Sherman Pass, a dark and human silhouette can certainly be seen in the walking position.

Search for yourself:

But Twitter detectives didn’t have it.

One of them replied: “Zoom in, it’s the shadow of the tree trunk. I want to believe it but I don’t believe this photo. Or that it was motionless in several photos… unless it won’t be frozen of course. Lol. “

The webcam always posts photos of the place – a new one appears every hour.

But then the official WSDOT account of Snoqualmie Pass joined the fun – they tweeted a video of a similar figure walking in the snow.

The mythical creature is widely associated with the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, but it appears to be a traveler – sightings have been reported worldwide. It even has its own festival in North Carolina.

But it’s not at all fun. Last year, a man fired a gun in a Kentucky national park after claiming to have seen Bigfoot.

The man said he had shot in the dark after the monkey-like monster that had never been shown to have rushed on him said a couple who spoke to the man at CNN.

Police guards at Mammoth Cave National Park responded to the incident involving the camper with the gun at one of the park’s backcountry campsites, the gatekeeper said at the time. word from the park, Molly Schroer.

The statement did not confirm a sighting of Bigfoot – but Schroer said no threats remained in the park.