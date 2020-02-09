Is Shahs or Sunset’s Mike ready to get married again!

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Shahs or Sunset star Mike Shouhed has found love again!

The new relationship between the Bravo star and girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen will be shown in season eight of Shahs, which will premiere tonight at 9 p.m., and it sounds like things are pretty serious.

“I found someone I fell in love with,” says Mike E! Exclusive news. “She is a phenomenal person and I think I must have been a very good boy in a previous life because I found a wonderful girl who stole my heart.”

Mike and Paulina were founded by a common friend and quickly became attached to their Persian-Jewish identity.

“We went on our first date, funny story, we had our first date at Taco Bell, which was not planned, and we spent hours at Taco Bell talking and laughing and getting to know each other. It was great,” revealed Mike. “She didn’t want to tell me she’s vegan. Taco Bell actually has vegan beans and I didn’t know that so we went there to eat. I ordered everything on the menu and she said,” Can I have one too? “Double-decker taco without meat and extra beans?” So here I am like: “OK, that’s weird. This was not enough food? I ordered $ 800 worth of Taco Bell. “And she sat there and one taco with her while I joined the gap and we talked. It was really cool. And I discovered that she was vegan, I discovered many things about her which made me fall in love with her. “

In the Shahs season eight trailer, Mike even says he is ready to ask Paulina to marry him. Although he will not confirm whether they will be engaged this season (“You must tune in to see”), he does see marriage in their future. “She is definitely the one,” he grumbled. “This will be the last person I will be with for the rest of my life.”

Mike has also tapped into his paternal side to get to know the two children of Paulina and to have a bond with them.

“She has two babies. It was amazing. It was something I looked at before. I thought: ‘How do you become a stepfather? That is the most thankless position that anyone can have. “But I realized that if I tried, I could no longer be appreciated by the three of them. And it’s so nice to see two babies grow up in front of me and how smart and beautiful and amazing they are. It’s amazing, “he explained.

“I would not necessarily call it fatherhood, I am a positive role model in their lives,” Mike added. “I try to be their friend and encourage and love them and play with them and learn with them and teach them good and evil and see how they grow up to be good people who give something back to society They don’t even know how much I give back to me, because it’s so satisfying to see them grow up. “

Shahs of Sunset is broadcast on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

