Roommates, as we patiently await Rihanna’s highly anticipated album, temporarily titled ‘R9’ seems to be just a few rumors on the net suggesting our good sister Rih Rih is back on the market! Us Weekly exclusively reports that Rih and Hassan have reportedly broken up after 3 years of dating.

Now, there are many who pass by this Roommates! Apparently, one source close to Rihanna was avoiding tea in the magazine and insisting that the love birds were over. I would be lying if I said that this separation was shocking because there were rumors going around that Rihanna and Hassan had done so little time.

Towards the end of last year we exclusively reported that Rih had actually spotted his former fire Drake at an invitation only dinner party. Insiders told the shindig that Drake ended up buying his ex-boo and his friend Lyrica (from Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood) some McDonalds because Rih said he was hungry. Now, if you can’t catch the tea, you might want to click HERE!

But anyway, back to tea! Apparently, rumors swirled around the pair shortly after Rihanna was spotted backstage with ASAP Rocky (without Hassan). We don’t know the nature of the encounter but, a few years ago, the spark of Rihanna and Asap Rocky sparked gossip a few years ago.

Although there has been no official word from Rihanna or Hassan about the status of their relationship, we hope the split goes well!

