Is Rebecca Gormley of Love Island the new Megan Barton-Hanson?

Love Island fans are already calling Rebecca Gormley as the new Megan Barton-Hanson after her decision to reconnect the shock shook the villa.

Rebecca entered this week as the new girl in the village, shaking things up instantly, causing poor Shaughna Phillips to crush and write a poetic text to get Rebecca out of Callum Jones’s smell.

Everything seemed to have calmed down when the 21-year-old had shone with Connagh Howard … but no one expected what happened next.

In the new link, Rebecca made the bold decision to divert Cardiff’s native to the new boy Luke T in a decision that meant Connagh became the second abandoned islander of the town.

Now, fans have turned to Twitter to crown Rebecca as this year’s Megan, providing a much-needed injection of chaotic energy to the program in the process.

“Okay, that was unexpected,” wrote a fan. “Rebecca is Megan 2.0.”

Another added: “Rebecca is a mix of Maura and Megan,” and that’s what we say: a fairly iconic combination of women to get inspired from there.

Well, that was unexpected, Rebecca is Megan of season 4 2.0 #loveisland

– Sam Sadler (@ Sscan99) January 24, 2020

Rebecca is a mix of Maura and Megan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EuNP1JFRtM

– Loso (@_LouisGreen) January 24, 2020

Rebecca Luke and Connagh have the same energy as Megan in the house love that unites #LoveIsland

– bcdsryybbj (@ username4324567) January 24, 2020

Don’t you disrespect our queen Megan? Rebecca can only WANT https://t.co/yRMzbOHteA

– 🇹🇷 (@havanoxr) January 24, 2020

Rebecca is not the Megan who thinks she is

– notme (@laynextome) January 24, 2020

Others, however, were not so excited about Rebecca’s decision, and called her for trying to emulate a Love Island legend.

“Rebecca is not the Megan she thinks she is,” said a viewer.

Another, placing a picture of the two girls together, said: “Do not disrespect our queen, Rebecca can only wish.”

And, to be fair, we still have to see someone take a hit so spectacularly chaotic but perfectly thought of as when Megan stole Wes Nelson from Laura Anderson in series 4.

Among the other couples, Sophie and the original Connor are back in an official couple (even after their fierce dispute) and Shaughna and Callum stayed together, just like Leanne and Mike.

After a small wobble, Paige chose to reunite with Finn, while Jess chose the new boy and the serious Bieber Luke Luke M.

