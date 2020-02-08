Is parasite based on a true story? Oscars 2020 Best Picture Nominee Inspiration

Even the most distant authors will find a way to get involved in their stories – and the same goes for the man who is behind the true inspiration for the story of Parasite. Director and screenwriter Bong Joon Ho is no stranger to the universe in which his Oscar-nominated film Parasite from 2019 takes place. We certainly hope that his own life did not take the same dark turn, but it is clear that his experience served as the basis for some of his most important points of action. So to all of you who asked yourself: Yes, parasites are based on a true story. Sorta.

We cannot say that it is entirely inspired by a particular event as far as Bong Joon Ho has confirmed it. What we can suspect is that the characters and families involved in parasites are inspired by similar faces that Bong Joon Ho met when he was in his twenties. When the Korean director was a young man, he took a job as a math tutor for a wealthy family in Seoul – does that ring? In Parasite, the young Kims start working for the parks, a similarly wealthy family.

Bong Joon Ho’s experience working for the elite has critically alerted him to class discrimination – an issue that is omnipresent in his Golden Globe Award-winning film. Bong Joon Ho, who wanted to make ends meet in early adulthood, was persuaded by his then girlfriend (who is now his wife) to teach maths to a wealthy family’s son. According to the director, this family lived in a luxurious house in one of the most exclusive areas of Seoul. So he accepted the offer; The only problem? He wasn’t very good at math himself!

“They wanted another math tutor, so she suggested that I be a trusted friend, even though I was really bad at math,” he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. Similar to the Kims who had no experience with the jobs they took on. There is a feeling of cheating in the game. With Bong Joon Ho, however, it was far more innocent: he had always dreamed of becoming a filmmaker.

However, it is clear that Parasite also benefits from this culture of “trust” in jobs. “It’s not as if many ads are looking for household help – they are introduced.” In Parasite, for example, Ki-woo introduces his sister Ki-jeong as a classmate to his cousin, even if she pretends to be an art therapist , This “trust” is of course at the expense of the real truth. And here it gets chaotic with Parasite.

It is conceivable that this was not so much the case with Bong Joon Ho. He was released after only two months of working with the student, but that’s because of how much the boy enjoyed pulling him aside to talk about his private life. It was this relationship that allowed our director to reach its climax – one that fueled his masterly film today. “When you work as a tutor or housekeeper, you are in the most private areas and the two are so closely related,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had no bad intentions,” he promises, “but that was the inspiration for this film.”