Is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Based on a Real Event? Partially!

With its western name and larger-than-life characters, it’s easy to question whether Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood is a real story. We know, of course, that the Oscar-nominated film takes place in a real place and in a real time: The 1960s in Hollywood were indeed a time when they exercised their counter-cultural, dwindling fascination. But not everything from Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’s characters is based on real numbers, nor is the plot of the film completely connected to reality. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t many parallels between Tarantino’s playground and past events. If you know Tarantino, this is what he does best – finessing fiction based on facts.

First, let’s unpack the fiction. Once upon a time … there were two main actors in Hollywood: Cliff Booth, a long-time stunt double by Brad Pitt, and Rick Dalton, his best friend and fighting actor, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino needed an unbiased perspective in his film to catalog all real things. So he created two characters that didn’t exist in real life to guide the plot. He puts his curious stars in the midst of a changing Hollywood landscape – just to let them meet two of the city’s real personalities. Here we come to the facts.

Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – an old Hollywood star who was brutally murdered in real life by the mass murderer Charles Manson accused by Helter Skelter. Throughout history, the golden age of Hollywood finally came to an end when a cult of Manson’s followers – also known as the Manson family – went on a rampage in Los Angeles in 1969. One of the victims of the Manson family was the then Sharon Tate of her murder on August 8, 1969, was pregnant by her husband, director Roman Polanski.

When you’ve seen the film, you know that things don’t go that way. Let’s just say Tarantino has a feel for the cruel revenge conspiracy – in Inglourious Basterds, for example, a group of Jewish soldiers murdered Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, while in Django Unchained, in 2012, a liberated slave witnessed a cruel mission by a bounty hunter, to win his wife back from a plantation. When we see the Manson family complete their home invasion in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we know that their fate is reaching an exceptionally blood-soaked end instead.