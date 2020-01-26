Is my future husband dead? Actress Moyo Lawal Tears Into Emotional Message

It seems that Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal cannot

take your bachelor life more like not settling with a man takes a toll on

her.

The curvaceous actress wrote it

emotions on which she always fights with her singularity.

Moyo Lawal shared his sorrows on his Instagram page

citing that maybe marriage might not be her thing because her fate might be that

she lives her life as a solitary guard.

She asked her followers if she should still

be optimistic and wait for Mr. Right or forget it.

Penning the emotional legend was preceded by a video that showed her doing what she knew best as she displayed her voluptuous body again.

She wrote;

“Every evening after work, she sits on the ground waiting for her husband to return…. Will he ever come back to her, could he be dead? Why then did they not find his body or wait, did they lose their memory? Was he injured and struggling to survive on a nearby island? … ..… .. …… So many questions, but she will not give up hope, not yet…. who knows 😊Today could be the day he comes home 😢 ……. ………. ……. #ML P.s should she continue to wait for her husband or just give up and continue her life ?? #Moyolawal “

Watch the video below;