Is moving to another country the answer?

Not surprisingly, the United States, a nation of great wealth, privileges, and power, will no longer feel at home for a growing number of Black Americans if it ever did. As Malcolm X (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) put it in “The Ballot or the Bullet”, his pioneering speech from 1964 “To be born here in America does not make you an American. If you were American you would need no legislation. You don’t need constitutional changes. I don’t see an American dream. I see an American nightmare. ”

During the Great Migration, more than 6 million blacks fled the deep south to escape racist terror and later forced submission to Jim Crow laws. Families moved north to cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, and west to Los Angeles, changing the cultural and demographic landscape of the United States.

The nation’s white and wealthy founding fathers have included the dehumanization and oppression of blacks in the U.S. Constitution to preserve their power and privilege. Despite later changes that gave black and other civil rights skin color, prejudice, violence, and discrimination persisted – American hobbyists who are likely to be expressed under the Confederate flag.

Violence against black Americans has been sanctioned too rarely in the criminal justice system, as evidenced by the increase in police brutality cases in which officials have escaped accountability, a situation that continues to this day. Many in the Black Community found that simply leaving the South did not protect you and your children from the effects of institutionalized discrimination.

More recently, social scientists have found that we are in the midst of a reverse migration trend and African Americans are choosing to leave the exploding rents and concrete jungle of urban centers to return to the more affordable ground of their grandparents and great-grandparents. However, since President Donald Trump’s election, it has become increasingly clear that there is no corner in the United States where it is safe to be black.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the number of hate groups operating in the U.S. rose to 1,020, an increase of 7 percent over 2017, an increase that may be due to Trump’s rhetoric. In partnership with ESSENCE, the fifth round table Power of the Sister Vote for Black Women conducted in partnership with ESSENCE found that criminal justice and police reform are the most important issues for the black women interviewed. And in 2018, hate crime / racism was the number one issue, up to 55 percent compared to 33 percent in 2017.

Given that the United States is the world’s largest prison guard, that food apartheid affects many rural and low-income black communities, and that gentrification displaces many of us, it is not inadequate that some black women are fed up with the inability to measure this nation up to the myth of the founding ideals – even if these principles were not originally intended for us.

While “Blaxit” – the term used to describe the migration of black Americans to other countries to escape US racism – was more modest than expected after the 2016 elections, the number of African Americans moved to Accra, the capital of Ghana is on the rise. Up to 5,000 black Americans live there.

As more of us search the world for a place where we are not considered second class citizens, the African continent was a logical landing site. “I didn’t leave the United States because of Trump,” said Claire Soares, founder of Up in the Air Life, a travel company that combines luxury travel experiences around the world.

“I left because I wanted to explore a life abroad where I was not seen as a black or white person, but simply as an American, what happens when you are abroad. I left to reduce the cost of living – that Ability to live the same life as before, but at a fraction of the cost. ”Soares, who lives between Mexico and Virginia, sees Trump as a symptom of a deeper problem.

“I don’t think Trump created this environment in the United States,” said Soares. “There always was, but instead of being hidden, it’s more open now.” Michelee Horsley, a black American educator based in Doha, Qatar, has no plans to ever return to the United States. By the time Trump was elected, Horsely had been teaching in Cairo, Egypt since mid-2015. Horsley: “I thought it would take a year or two, but after seeing what was going on in the US I didn’t feel like going back. ”

But Qatar, one of the richest nations in the world, is not vaccinated against negative attitudes towards blacks. “Racism and anti-black (mood) are definitely common around the world,” says Horsley. “From what I’ve collected on my travels, white seems to be the standard expectation to be American (although white people are considered more qualified).” Whites are a small minority here in Qatar, but they would definitely not be considered part of the working class. ”

Vietnamese lifestyle and travel logger Charlene Abdullah also left the United States before Trump took office, but decided to stay abroad permanently. “I enjoy the lifestyle abroad compared to the lifestyle in the United States,” says Abdullah. “There are benefits like more accessible healthcare and the low cost of healthy products that make life more satisfying.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to take advantage of these benefits, especially the people who live in the country. Horsley is very aware of this. A recurring narrative among black expats is the reality of American privilege, which they can enjoy – if they so choose – in a way that is not available to them in the United States, where blackness is so often slandered and criminalized.

Horsley tries to reconcile the freedom she feels with the experiences of local women in Doha. “My blue book (US passport) and American-Californian accent give me a different level of privilege over those who are considered a working class,” she admits. “Traveling abroad allowed me to really learn something about privileges and understand them, because as black Americans we are pretty weak at the totem pole at home.” Nevertheless, it is a trap that Horsley tries to avoid by repeating the “Americanness” attitude.

“It is certainly a” peculiarity “to be born, raised and educated in America or Europe, or that is what many people outside of these places think,” Horsley says. “Sometimes it’s practical, but I try not to abuse it.” While anti-blackness is most common everywhere, for some black expats it doesn’t have the same sting or urgency as in America, which is why it’s so much easier for them to breathe deeply.

“I don’t feel like moving back to the state,” says Horsley. “I am not going to say that every day and experience since living abroad has gone without conflict, but it is no worse or bizarre than what happens at home. If I live abroad, I can make the world my home designate and find my happy future. ”

