Is Joseline Hernandez engaged to friendly beats?

Joseline Hernandez did her best not to let it slip that she might be engaged to friend Balistic Beats, but it was a hard sale given the huge diamond ring on that finger.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum and her boyfriend for music producer of more than two years stopped by TooFab for the premiere of the new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” in which they participated together with other hip hop couples.

During our sit-down we grilled the couple about where they were after spending 10 days in a country house with four other troubled couples and two psychologists, who underwent intensive individual, couple and group therapy.

According to WEtv’s description of the season, which debuts on February 6 at 10 p.m., Joseline and her boo sought the help of Drs. Ish and V because she “set a deadline for her relationship” and said that Balistic “had eight months to belong”.

Naturally, viewers of the reality show know the starting point: after 10 days at Boot Camp, the couple agrees to leave together on the condition that they have been brought there, or they go their own way.

“We certainly left together,” Joseline assured us. “But you know, many things have happened in the boat camp that I wish everyone would just follow and see.”

When we asked about the core problem that brought them to Boot Camp in the first place, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess blurted out: “I was just working on my ring!” The remark led us to point out that evidence showed that she had received that ring. “Are you engaged?” we asked, but she writhed in her chair and said, “I can’t tell you yet.”

“We are definitely together,” she insisted as Balistic giggled.

“But you will be able to see everything in the boat camp, and it will be so fun. But we are together, though. This is definitely the BAE,” she said.

When we asked if they could at least let us know if they had the intention of getting married, Balistic quickly replied: “Yes, absolutely. Absolutely.” We asked for a timeline. “By the end of this year,” he said.

“Towards the end of this year” is a rather self-assured response from someone who hasn’t even suggested yet, wouldn’t you say? We brought that up, but again, they both laughed uncomfortably and wriggled in their seats. “Maybe. Maybe not,” Balistic said in response to our millionth time we asked if they were engaged.

The two currently live and work in Miami. Not only was Joseline released for season 3 of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”, but she also got her own spin-off show on streaming service Zeus Network called “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami.”

Given her love for broadcasting her life, we asked if filming her potential future marriage was on the table.

“Absolutely,” she said, as Balistic agreed. “I don’t know who’s going to film. I’m trying to figure out who’s going to film. We’re trying to figure it out. We’re trying to figure out where we’re going, but we’ll definitely do it on camera. Like, come on! Nice, why not? “

When asked whether they were married in Miami, the two seemed undecided. Although going to court alone would save them a lot of money, Joseline was afraid it would be ‘so boring’! So Balistic suggested another economical alternative that wouldn’t be boring: Las Vegas.

“I wouldn’t allow Elvis to marry me. No, “she shot back. “I wouldn’t allow Elvis to marry me. That will not happen. No no no no no. We will remain engaged forever, if that’s the case. “

Feels like a confession for us!

Joseline also sheds some light on her co-parenting situation with ex Stevie J. The two share a daughter, the 3-year-old Bonnie Bella Jordan.

“Co-parenting is going great,” she told us. “I mean, listen, once you’re grown up and share children, you have to get together and talk about things. You have to make it work, in the interest of the children and in the interest of yourself as an adult. Like, who wants to fight with “Another adult person? That’s so immature. Like, how old are you? Come on. Get it together.”

Balistic agreed and said that the dynamics of their mixed families were relatively peaceful these days. “It’s going well, and that’s very important in everyday life, because if you have that problem, it’s about the little ones, you know?” he said. “You must ensure that they are good for everything.”

The new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” will premiere on Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. on WEtv.

