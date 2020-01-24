Is Jalen Hurts the Biggest Sleeper in the 2020 NFL Draft?

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sport

Jalen Hurts could be the biggest sleeper in the 2020 NFL draft.

The thin one: Hurts led the college football playoff teams in both Alabama and Oklahoma, producing stunning statistics. Still, he is not mentioned as a top quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The player: As a true newcomer, Hurts conquered the national scene and prepared a historic season in 2016. From there, he continued to lead winning teams and was one of the most dangerous playmakers in college football for four consecutive years.

2016: 3,734 yards and 36 touchdowns from Scrimmage.

2017: 2,935 yards and 25 touchdowns from Scrimmage.

2018: 948 yards and 10 touchdowns from Scrimmage (as backup for Tua Tagovailoa).

2019: 5,174 yards and 53 touchdowns before the scrimmage.

Hurts only threw 20 interceptions in 56 games and made impressive decisions during his college days. He was correct during his four-year college career (65.1%). He also has the kind of double electric threat capabilities that are becoming more common in the NFL as more teams get involved in the spreading crime.

The alarming thing was that he fumbled the ball 25 times and lost 14 times during his four years of study.

The story: With an overwhelming majority, Hurts is considered a formidable college quarterback who is unlikely to repeat this success in the NFL.

Consider this damn quote from Todd McShay of ESPN: “I currently see Hurts as a potential day 3 and a few people I’ve spoken to agree on. Actually, I think the third round could be his cap. “

The competition: The guys talked about as first round quarterbacks are all great prospects with great potential.

Joe Burrow: Heisman, winner and breaker of many CFB records, is likely to be number 1 in the overall ranking.

Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa is one of the most exciting pure passers-by who has left college for some time. Despite a hip injury at the end of the season in November, he will be in the top half of the selection.

Justin Herbert: Herbert has received rave reviews in the Senior Bowl and showed his NFL arm every week during his tenure with the Oregon Ducks.

Jordan Love: The star of the state of Utah shows enticing skills and has defeated them in the 2019 season. The big question is whether he’s a one-year wonder or a rising star.

Jacob Eason: Eason is a well-armed pocket passer who, despite some alarming inconsistencies during his college career in Georgia and Washington, was named a first-round fringe player.

Jake Fromm: The reason why Eason moved to Washington is because Fromm did the starting job in Georgia. This child can throw it safely. But like Eason, questions remain about its ability to make the right decisions.

Big boards across the nation have these six quarterbacks ranked higher than hurts.

That can be a mistake. Here’s why.

The x factor: If you are looking for a young man to run your franchise, talent is not the be-all and end-all. You need to find a child with outstanding character, leadership skills, and a concentration that is unusual in the general population.

Hurts has these qualities and a few more.

Think about how he reacted to his poor performance after Oklahoma lost to LSU in an incredible way last month.

The class this young man showed when he lost his starting job to Tagovailoa in Alabama was impressive.

His teammates respect him to hell.

His trainers praise him at every turn.

Hurts needed the “it” teams.

After the 2018 season against Georgia, who could possibly forget their performance in the SEC Championship Game? Hurts took command of an injured Tagovailoa and celebrated an incredible comeback win. He improved to 13-0 and secured a place in the playoffs.

Even now, Tagovailoa stands out among his colleagues as they prepare for the 2020 NFL draft.

2020 @seniorbowl South Squad offensive practice player of the week (chosen by the position group they competed against in practice)

Question: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

RB: La’Mical Perine, Florida

WR: Van Jefferson, Florida

TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU pic.twitter.com/OZlouhUrZg

– Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020

The bottom line: Sleep on Hurts as a potential NFL superstar at your own risk. He is a fiery competitor who has been successful at the highest level during his college days. And he’s absolutely determined to be a quarterback on the next level.

If that kid falls into the bottom half of the 2020 NFL Draft, all it will do is make the giant chip on his shoulder double the size.

When all is said and done, a team will make an incredible bargain if not the theft of the decade.